I've been posting and writing about the dozens of felonies committed throughout the Mid-Year Exam, Operations Crossfire Hurricane & Razor, the Hunter Laptop investigation and the entire seditious conspiracy surrounding the entire Russiagate hoax that involved the DOJ-FBI, our intelligence agencies, President Obama, Vice President Biden, Hillary Clinton, Christopher Steele, foreign actors and so many others for nearly a decade. Finally, it looks like there is an actual possibility some of the offenders might be held accountable. This investigation doesn't even touch the other DOJ-FBI illegal activity targeting traditional Catholics, perjury on other matters, intentional violations of our federal immigration and other laws and so much more regarding the systemic corruption and abusive conduct infecting our government institutions. https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2025/08/04/breaking-a-grand-jury-investigation-into-the-russia-hoax-has-been-ordered-n2661400

The list of illegal and corrupt actions of our DOJ-FBI, intelligence agencies and government institutions has been long and the evidence has been evident via publicly released documents for a very long time; however, until now, nothing meaningful has been done. Hopefully, many of the felonies committed in multiple government operations & conspiracies will be properly investigated and prosecutions will be initiated. Investigating & prosecuting past illegal conduct & violations of our laws is the only way to prevent a recurrence of such criminal conduct and to restore some semblance of trust in our federal institutions.

· Over 20 FBI agents & operatives have gone to members of congress as whistleblowers

· Hunter Biden laptop cover-up/lies

· In progress investigations of Hunter Biden & Biden family shut down without cause

· FBI refusing to cooperate with congressional oversight & withholding subpoenaed documents and information

· Unconstitutionally targeting traditional Catholics

· Unconstitutionally targeting parents opposing school board policies

· Illegal warrantless unconstitutional searches of databases gathering information on over 19,000 political campaign donors

· Illegally inflating & manipulating federal records, statistics & reports

· Illegal abuse & harassment of whistleblowers

· Operation Crossfire Hurricane

· Operation Crossfire Razor

· The Mid-Year Exam

· Multiple fraudulent FISA warrants illegally obtained

· Co-conspiring with foreign actors and others to legitimize the known to be false Steele Dossier

· Operation Fast & Furious

· The federal law violations ignored as protesters intimidated SCOTUS justices

· The non-investigations of Biden family corruption

· The Durham Report & the previously classified Annex that was classified not for national security reasons but to protect the DOJ-FBI & intelligence agencies from the illegal and nefarious conduct

· The Horowitz Report from the Office of the Inspector General

· And so much more all serve as irrefutable proof of their intentionally politically weaponizing their agency and violating their sworn duties and responsibilities to serve a political agenda. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/irs-whistleblower-hunter-biden-investigation-removed-from-probe-his-attorneys-say/