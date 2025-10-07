Abigail Spanberger is continuing to support Jay Jones!! Can anyone even imagine supporting a man, Jay Jones, for the chief law enforcement in his state (Virginia) when he advocated shooting his political opponent & even wishing death on his opponent’s young children while maligning them as fascists? Democrats can and are supporting such a man!! Many democrats are actual enemies of America as we’ve known America to exist. https://nypost.com/2025/10/05/us-news/dems-back-virginia-ag-nominee-jay-jones-despite-violent-texts-about-republicans/

How can a man who has pure sociopathic hate with an obvious propensity for political violence be supported by a democratic candidate for governor or become the chief law enforcement officer of any state. It’s a 100% guarantee this man, Jay Jones, will weaponize the law enforcement powers he will possess and furthermore, he will be supported in doing so by Abigail Spanberger if she is elected. They are true enemies of peace and stopping political violence!