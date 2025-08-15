Everyday another layer of the federal institutional corruption onion is peeled away revealing the entire system as being corrupt to its core! There was a time that most people would have considered it unfathomable and beyond all reason that our federal institutions would ever become systemically corrupt throughout the entire upper echelon executive and administrative levels of our federal government. Unless those who created, supported and actively functioned within that corrupt politically weaponized operational paradigm are held accountable, the possibility of ever restoring trust among America’s general population in our federal institutions will be lost for decades to come if not forever. https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/fbi-classified-leak-inquiries-misleading-russiagate-stories-failed-hold

In hindsight, it shouldn’t be surprising the direction our intelligence agencies took when someone like John Brennan, a former supporter of the Communist Party of America presidential nominee Gus Hall, was not only hired by the CIA but eventually became the Director of the CIA. At one time supporting communism was an automatic disqualifier for federal employment but that was before the onset of the Great Society Era and the beginning of America’s movement to the socialist-communist left. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2016/09/cia-director-reveals-he-was-once-a-communist-sympathizer.html

Books will one day be written describing the ubiquitous systemic political weaponization of power & corruption resulting in the commission of dozens of felonies by both line and upper echelon agents, administrators and executives of our federal institutions that allowed the IRS conservative targeting scandal, Operations like Fast & Furious, Crossfire Hurricane, Crossfire Razor, the use of the fraudulent Steele Dossier paid for by Hillary’s campaign, the Mid-Year Exam, the entire Hunter Biden Laptop cover-up, the Hunter Biden firearms violation cover-up, the Benghazi cover-up, the unbelievable Afghanistan exit under Biden, the cover-up of Biden’s mental decline and the ongoing & continuing Russiagate seditious conspiracy.

If there is any hope whatsoever of restoring trust in our federal institutions and preserving America as we’ve known America to exist, everyone involved in all of the aforementioned abusive, illegal and corrupt well-planned and well-organized conspiracies involving meticulous coordination among multiple people in multiple institutions, must be held fully accountable resulting in prosecutions and meaningful real life negative consequences.