Any organization, including the United Nations, that empowers its most grievous offenders to oversee controlling & limiting offenders does not deserve to exist. The United States funds 22% of the UN budget!! That MUST stop! Empowering Iran to oversee women’s rights issues it worse than putting the fox in charge of the henhouse! This action not only demonstrates UN corruption but is making a statement that says to the world, “We are the UN; we will impose our will upon others who shall bend the knee to our will. You shall accept our blatant dictatorial edicts and there is nothing you can do about it.” https://www.foxnews.com/world/uproar-after-iran-named-vice-chair-un-body-promoting-democracy-womens-rights