Although there are significant differences, it’s also worth comparing the war in Vietnam to what’s happening in Iran today in order to avoid allowing history to repeat itself. After four plus years of overwhelming military losses to the Americans, factions of the North Vietnam government considered negotiating some type of truce or surrendering. General Nguyen Giap who was the military commander of the North Vietnamese Army (NVA) stated that although North Vietnam’s NVA with the aid of the Viet Cong (National Liberation Front) couldn’t win the war militarily, they could win politically & achieve their goals by extending the war, creating human losses & pain for America (genesis of the Tet Offensive) while fomenting protests, political discontent & pressure in America. China, Russia & others provided funding to the Weather Underground, the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) & a number of other protest organizers to create massive disruptions & unrest throughout the entire nation. General Giap proved to be correct!

Compare the aforementioned circumstances to today’s conflict with Iran:

· We had anti-war protesters then but today, not only do we have anti-war protesters but we have pro-Hamas, pro-Iran & pro-terrorist protesters on our college campuses & streets today.

· Although the anti-war protesters were supported & funded by China & Russia then, today America’s enemies have united enemies of America as we’ve known America to exist & the funding for the anti-American, pro-Islamist, pro-Marxist, pro-enemy of America organizations today is not only much larger proportionally but it’s coming from a well organized complex national & international network of shell companies, non-profits, NGOs (non-governmental organizations), and allegedly by wealthy billionaires like George Soros, Hansjörg Wyss, Dustin Moskovitz, Neville Singham & others.

· RINOs in congress are teaming with democrats and beginning to impose restraints on our military options via the War Powers Act or other legislative action. The War Powers Act may be unconstitutional however; litigation would take time and benefit Iran. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-ignores-key-deadline-republicans-ready-restraint-trumps-war-iran

· The Socialist Democrats (Communists & Islamists) along with those hating America are strengthening politically. I remember when almost everyone advocated “NEVER FORGET 9/11” Sadly, unbelievably, many, if not most democrats, have forgotten 9/11. They elected Zohran Mamdani who refused to condemn the Oct. 7th terrorist attack & will even vote for & support radical Islamists like Democrat Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan senate candidate) who said America deserved 9/11. El-Sayed & Mamdani are only a few of many. Democrats are actively supporting and empowering America’s enemies within. https://rairfoundation.com/warning-42-muslim-candidates-have-seized-control-u/

· Iran now believes that while they cannot defeat America militarily, they believe they can defeat President Trump & those wanting to contain Iran politically. The longer this goes on, the more that belief strengthens and works to Iran’s advantage. Iran believes President Trump is not willing to do what it takes to end their radical Islamist regime, especially since he stopped the military action early without taking out all viable military targets. Iran’s regime believes that at this point in time, the political will in America is waning. That calculus proved successful for the North Vietnamese. North Vietnam knew they couldn’t win militarily but they believed they could win politically due to the lack of will in America to do what was necessary to succeed. North Vietnam viewed the anti-war protesters as “useful idiot” non-combatant allies. Iran views the protesters here in America & their democrat allies who want to end this war as “useful idiot” non-combatant allies. The North Vietnamese were correct! Iran cannot be permitted to duplicate that outcome!