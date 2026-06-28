South Korea is planning to enact a series of onerous regulations & restrictions on America’s business interests costing over $500 billion over the next decade under what they’re calling The Online Platform Fairness Act that will also benefit China.

After sacrificing America’s blood & treasure not only in the Korean War lasting from 1950 to 1953 where over 36,000 American soldiers died but for eight (8) decades since from North Korea, South Korea thanks us by aligning with China and restricting American interests!! Wow!

First, I’d recommend a diplomatic meeting to encourage the current leftist government in South Korea to reverse course and maintain the existing status quo. If they refused, I’d recommend tariffs, tariffs and more tariffs plus beginning a phased draw down of our military protections not only along the DMZ (demilitarized zone) but across the board & advise South Korea they’re on their own. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/south-koreas-proposed-platform-law-could-cost-us-states-525b-next-decade-model-estimates