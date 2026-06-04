You’d think it would be common sense not to allow your enemies or competitors to control the necessities determining the quality of your life or even your very existence as an individual or as a nation! Think how pathetically stupid, almost beyond belief, it is to have your own rare earth minerals but INTENTIONALLY restrict access to those minerals while at the same time becoming dependent on your enemy for those same rare earth minerals upon which your very survival, national security & quality of life depends!! There are no words to justify such actions other than to conclude those who are creating those restrictions actually want America’s communist & totalitarian enemies to strengthen while America weakens.

Think of the pathetic stupidity, almost beyond belief, it is to have your own energy resources but INTENTIONALLY restrict access to those resources while at the same time becoming dependent on your enemy for those same energy resources upon which your very survival, national security & quality of life depends!! A barrel of oil produces a carbon footprint whether produced in Saudi Arabia, Russia, the EU, America, Iran, Venezuela or elsewhere. Why not keep energy & energy related jobs in the America? America produces the cleanest oil, natural gas & energy in the world via a cleaner production process with a smaller carbon footprint than any other nation on the globe. Energy is the very life blood of any first world economy or nation. Putin uses energy as a weapon & funds his war machine. Iran does likewise. Being dependent on your enemy for the life blood of your nation, your standard of living and your very existence is a potentially fatal mistake!

There is no nation on earth that mines & accesses resources cleaner or more efficiently than the United States of America. When radical left establishment politicians & activists tell citizens restrictions are about climate & the environment they are lying through their teeth. Their willingness to allow China, Venezuela, Iran & others to mine & access resources using less efficient and dirtier processes as they restrict America from doing so utilizing America’s more efficient & cleaner processes not only harms the environment but also serves the objective of weakening America while strengthening America’s enemies.

MAKE NO MISTAKE, THE RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS ARE INTENTIONALLY WEAKENING AMERICA WHILE STRENGTHENING AMERICA’S ENEMIES. They are NOT stupid. They are adhering to a political principle as old as civilization itself: BEFORE YOU CAN REPLACE A FUNCTIONAL POLITICAL SYSTEM, YOU MUST DESTROY THAT SYSTEM AND RENDER IT DYSFUNCTIONAL. The goal is socialism-communism by slowly & incrementally destroying what was functional and successful. https://pew.report/sources/breitbart/exclusive-chuck-flint-american-prosperity-depends-on-ending-our-reliance-on-chinese-supply-chains/