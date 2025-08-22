What I find amazing is how many on the left were duped into believing whatever they're told by legacy media and that this bogus case was valid!! Anyone with the tiniest amount of legal acumen knew and predicted with 100% certainty that President Trump's victimless alleged fraud case that applied the law in a way it's never before in America's history been applied, would be overturned. It wasn't rocket science. What did surprise me is that I didn't think any aspect of the case would be overturned in New York's leftist rigged lawfare system. Even they couldn't allow this to stand! That said, the remaining aspects of the case will be overturned in the federal system with 100% certainty. I do think that James or her office will attempt to file appeals or legal motions to delay this progressing to the federal system as long as possible. After all, they knew they'd lose in the end. Their goal was to make the process the punishment and they'll continue along those lines. Delay, delay & delay will be their go to strategy via motions, appeals & hearings hoping to stretch it past the mid-terms and maybe even the 2028 presidential election. https://nypost.com/2025/08/21/us-news/trumps-massive-500m-civil-fraud-fine-in-ag-tish-james-case-thrown-out-by-ny-appeals-court/