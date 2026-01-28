America’s enemies within have never been stronger than they are today because of the open borders people in the Biden administration! Communists, Islamists, drug & criminal cartels & all of America’s enemies, many of whom are both funding & applauding the actions of those on the left providing sanctuary to illegal aliens and obstructing ICE from enforcing America’s duly enacted federal immigration laws.



Many have died and many more will die or be otherwise victimized because of because of their actions. Of course, for the leftists, the deaths of citizens at the hands of illegal aliens are meaningless, especially compared to the death of one of their own obstructers like Renee Good or Alex Pretti.



The hypocrisy is pathetic. There were no protests and no one cared about these people, who would be alive today had the illegal aliens who killed them not been here in America.

|Dacara Thompson (19) — Killed in a home in Bowie, Maryland. Her body was thrown off a bridge.

Laken Riley (22) — Jogging on campus when she was beaten with a rock, suffocated, and assaulted.

Rachel Morin (37) — A mother of five abducted on a hiking trail, killed, and hidden in a culvert.

Kayla Hamilton (20) — A young woman with autism, bound, assaulted, and strangled in her own home.

Jocelyn Nungaray (12) — Abducted, assaulted, and killed in Houston. Found in a creek.

Larisha Sharell Thompson (40) — Shot and killed during a random attempted robbery in South Carolina.

Jamiel Shaw II (17) — A high school athlete shot in the street after being mistaken for a rival gang member.

Megan Bos (37) -- was murdered by an illegal alien who then placed her body in a garbage can behind his home in Waukegan, Illinois.

Hallie Helgeson (18) & Brady Heiling (19) – murdered by an illegal alien in Madison, Wisconsin.

The aforementioned victims listed are just a few of the thousands that have been needlessly murdered, raped, assaulted, human trafficked for sexual or labor exploitation and so much more.

These victims and their families deserved protection.

These lives deserved safety.

These tragedies were avoidable.

This is why enforcement matters. This is why ICE matters. Of course, for the left, the agenda matters and the lives lost along with those who are victimized is a price worth paying to achieve their leftist agenda.