Current Events Newsletter

Current Events Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Duty, Honor, Country's avatar
Duty, Honor, Country
Jan 28

Democrats are sub human. Lost in Space were two Guardsmen attacked (one killed) by non citizen in Washington DC. The list is growing. How about the citizens murdered in Iran by the IGRC and the socialist government these fools want to install here. At least 40,000 and counting. Is there any number of non leftist/Democrats that register? I say it’s inhumane😡

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Wilks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture