Being that Antifa is a terrorist organization, all social media pages, sites & posts administrated by or supporting Antifa along with their sub-groups and associated organizations must be removed & blocked by all social media venues. Supporting or inciting illegal activity is NOT free speech; it is criminal. The DOJ & all federal institutions must initiate the appropriate enforcement & regulatory actions to criminally & civilly hold all violators accountable. https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/09/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-designates-antifa-as-a-domestic-terrorist-organization/

It’s time for a federal full court sanction & RICO criminal & civil prosecutorial press against all terrorist supporting organizations & their administrators as individuals, all NGOs, all private sector organizations of any & all types and all foreign actors or organizations funding, organizing, aiding or abetting those obstructing justice.

· Yes, there have been some federal arrests of some low-level offenders however, the same tactics employed to discover everyone who attended the events on January 6, 2021 must be employed to discover every person who obstructed justice or participated in Antifa organized events at every level in every jurisdiction including but not limitted to those who funded, bought, transported or supplied riot gear, weapons, implements to be weaponized (rocks, bricks, concrete blocks, etc.), or supplies (water, food, helmets, gas masks, face coverings, etc.) of any or all types aiding & abetting offenders.

· RICO investigations must be launched to discover every person, every organization, every funding source, every institution and every entity aiding or abetting illegal activities of any and all types associated with these events in any manner whatsoever.

· Forensic accountants must track every dollar associated with funding these illegal actions and all available banking & financial sanctions must be imposed against all involved.

· IRS audits must be conducted of every organization to track every dollar of every person, group or organization donating to or funding any aspect of those obstructing law enforcement officers or aiding, participating in or abetting those committing illegal activities associated with Antifa.

· IRS audits must be conducted of every corporation, business, Internet service or entity knowingly servicing offenders such as Crowds on Demand.com, Craig’s List or commercial sellers supplying large orders of riot gear, bullet proof vests, helmets, etc. to non-law enforcement entities.

· Sanctions and banking restrictions must be enacted along with regulations enforced & legislation passed to prevent remittances of money or anything of value to paid protesters.

· Every single federal enforcement action by every agency including but not limitted to the DOJ-FBI, IRS, Homeland Security, NSA, ATF, ICE, FPS, U.S. Marshall’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office should be brought to bear against antifa and all involved in their activities in any aspect whatsoever. NO STONE SHOULD BE LEFT UNTURNED to enforce the rule against offenders.

· The State Department & the CIA should be initiating investigations in every foreign nation where any funding source is funneling money, materials or support to those aiding & abetting offenders in America & ensuring applicable sanctions are recommended to the president & all visas are totally vetted or restricted where applicable.

Every state where the rule of law is valued should 100% fully cooperate with the federal government at every level on these enforcement actions in addition to initiating similar actions and investigations against offenders within their respective states who are violating state laws in addition to applicable federal laws.