Tucker Carlson & Megan Kelly, in my opinion, have learned there is money to be made from opposing the position of President Trump & blaming Israel & Jews for the conflict with Iran. Carlson has even given a platform to Iran’s president during an interview as though Iran’s president was credible and truthful.



Iran has used that platform as part of their disinformation propaganda. Iran is the world’s number one exporter and sponsor of terrorism. To pretend otherwise, as though America should be okay with Iran’s actions that have killed more Americans since 1979 than any other nation on earth is, again in my opinion, subversive, traitorous, and an unacceptable betrayal of America; as it provides aid, comfort, propaganda assistance and support for Iran.



Tokyo Rose, Megan Kelly & Tucker Carlson have three things in common in my opinion: First, they’re American citizens. Second, they’ve had celebrity platforms. Third, they’ve uttered propaganda aiding, abetting and supporting an American enemy! https://www.washingtoninstitute.org/policy-analysis/examining-irans-global-terrorism-network