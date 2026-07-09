President Trump needs to forget about making any deals with Iran and end Iran’s radical fundamentalist Islamist regime once & for all. President Trump at a minimum should:

· Seize Kharg Island & all of Iran’s oil/energy assets/infrastructure;

· Destroy 100% of Iran’s entire governmental & military command & control capabilities with no exceptions;

· Totally and completely destroy Natanz “Pickaxe” mountain & Mt Kolang Gaz-La nuclear, military, weapons, command & control facilities & 100% of every single asset associated with those locations;

· Destroy all of Iran’s ballistic missiles, drones & 100% of Iran’s manufacturing capabilities of producing more missiles, drones or weapons;

· Destroy or seize every single thing associated with Iran’s nuclear weapons program including centrifuges and all related manufacturing capabilities;

· Seize or destroy all uranium enrichment equipment along with all enriched uranium, plutonium or uranium dust;

· End 100% of Iran’s capabilities for financing terrorist programs & their terrorist proxies in the Middle East & across the globe; and,

· We should then work with Iran’s freedom supporting expatriates & like-minded people within Iran to establish and control Iran’s government.

War, at some future point between Iran, including Iran’s proxy terrorist organizations that have infiltrated other nations, and western civilization is inevitable unless one of three (3) things occur:

1. Western nations willingly convert to Islam;

2. The radical fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist leaders in Iran & their proxy organizations are overthrown; or,

3. Iran’s leaders voluntarily alter their interpretations of Islamic prophesies committing them to prepare the world by force for the return of their Mahdi or 12th Imam by amending their constitutional requirement to make the world Islamic & commit to peaceful co-existence.

Ceasefire agreements to negotiate peace with Iran only allow Iran to create tactical & strategic delays as they realign, recalibrate & recalculate how to ultimately achieve their overall goals & objectives of fulfilling their interpretation of their Islamist prophesies. Peace would require the fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist radicals that have survived as the now current ruling regime to amend Iran’s constitution and give up attempting to fulfill their interpretations of their religious requirements to prepare the world through global war & chaos in a final battle, concluding with the appearance of their 12th Imam – their Mahdi, & the imposition is their version of Islam globally.

Islamic prophesies are interpreted as a religious duty by fundamental Islamists. Lying to kafir (those not believing in Islam), is not only permissible but an actual duty for fundamentalist Islamists. It’s called “Taqlyya”, “Tuqyah” &/or “Kitman”. There are numerous references to Taqlyya in the Quran. https://www.brightworkresearch.com/the-islamic-requirement-to-perform-taqiyya-and-lie-to-non-muslims/

“Islamic law allows for a truce between a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one only under two circumstances: if the non-Muslim force is about to convert to Islam, which is obviously not in play here, and if the Muslim force is losing the war, and needs time to gather strength to fight again more effectively.

There is no scenario in Islamic law in which a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one sign a treaty for a lasting peace, lay down their arms, and coexist. The assumption among Western policymakers that the fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran would do such a thing under any circumstances is based on those policymakers’ willful ignorance regarding Islamic law, and fond assumption that everyone in the world thinks just the way they do.

https://www.islamicfiqh.net/en/newmuslims/11/73/articles/102/truce-agreements

Iran’s current regime which consists of younger elements of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s previous regime, due to its cultist religious radical fanaticism, is not like dealing with other Muslim national leaders. It’s absolutely essential that others understand this regime’s intentions, as written in their constitution, to violently and forcibly impose their version of & their interpretation of Islamic Mahdism to prepare the world for their return of the 12th Imam. This article explains the Islamist Mahdism mindset in detail. https://meforum.org/mahdism-the-apocalyptic-ideology-behind-iran

Making the world Islamic in accordance with Iran’s interpretation of Islamic prophesies is even written into Iran’s constitution. This goal is rooted in its preamble and Article 11, which calls for unity of the Islamic world and the formation of a universal, united Islamic community (Ummah).

Key details regarding this constitutional mandate include:

Theocratic Foundation: The Preamble and Article 11 declare that the government must prepare the basis for continuing the revolution domestically and abroad , aimed at forming a unified global Islamic society.

Koranic Basis: This goal is based on the Koran verse 21:92: “This your community is a single community, and I am your Lord, so worship Me”.

International Relations: The Constitution directs foreign policy to unite with other Muslim peoples and popular movements to work towards this unity.

This commitment serves as a guiding principle for Iran’s foreign policy and international relations.

Article 11 In accordance with the sacred verse of the Qur’an (”This your community is a single community, and I am your Lord, so worship Me” [21:92]), all Muslims form a single nation, and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has the duty of formulating its general policies with a view to cultivating the friendship and unity of all Muslim peoples, and it must constantly strive to bring about the political, economic, and cultural unity of the Islamic world. https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/Iran_1989

When Iran chants “Death to America”, does anyone think they’re kidding? Believe what they say! Their actions match their words. Instead of investing money within Iran to improve the lives of their people, Iran invests in terrorist proxies that occupy other nations; buys & builds weapons & weapons systems, & develops long range ballistic missiles. When Iran enriches uranium far beyond what is needed for a nuclear energy or medical program, their intentions are clear. There is only one reason on planet earth to enrich uranium beyond 3% to 5% and that is to make dirty bombs or nuclear weapons. Iran enriched uranium beyond 60% when there is only one reason on planet earth to do so? Anyone ignoring or rationalizing those facts does so at their own peril.