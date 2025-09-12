Charlie Kirk's "Prove Me Wrong" tour was about open dialog & debate on issues! His practice was to invite those who disagreed with him to come to the microphone for open debate allowing all to hear the dialog which enabled others to make their own decisions. That is the exact opposite of fascism. Charlie Kirk had traditional free speech Christian oriented pro-American constitutional values that the left calls fascist or hateful! Fascism hates & does NOT believe in free speech or debate on the issues! Fascists employ violence to silence, intimidate & suppress others. It's why they burn Teslas, riot, shut down traffic, burn flags, occupy spaces, assault others & so much more. In fact, free speech, open dialog & debate are the exact opposite of fascism or hate. The violent rhetoric of calling others fascists or Nazis because they believe in traditional American values honoring the 10 commandments is almost 100% on the left. It's ironic that one of the most extreme fascist organizations in America, Antifa, utilized the Machiavellian tactic of labeling themselves as anti-fascist! https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/09/12/charlie-kirk-shooter-tyler-robinson-gun-casings-inscriptions/86111606007/?fbclid=IwY2xjawMxIeBleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBicmlkETFJTFJ6NnlZNFdtN0xpVGoxAR48CbsE-mOfKfrY5busYmKu2ZRZaxyOtaQnMIBTfJvIPrk3gHOL36gInF8bgA_aem_wQlXVuxrnxqKFhpRnNLqTQ

I honestly believe that America lost its first future modern era president who never went to college and who would have been one of America's greatest presidents in America's history. Some people are so unique that they are truly irreplaceable. Rush Limbaugh was one. Donald Trump is one. Charlie Kirk was another. They are few & far between.