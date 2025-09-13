CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSIN WAS A MEMBER OF A GOOD FAMILY WHO SADLY SLIPPED INTO THE ABYSS. LEFTISTS FALSELY PAINT HIM AS A CONSERVATIVE
UNFORTUNATELY, ALMOST EVERY FAMILY HAS ONE OR MORE MEMBERS WHO DEVELOP MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES OR ABNORMALITIES. LEFTISTS ARE EXPLOITING THAT FACT TO SPREAD THEIR MACHIAVELLIAN FALSEHOODS.
There is an effort by the leftists, the haters & many democrats to create the lie that Charlie Kirk's assassin was a conservative. Nothing could be farther from the truth. While the assassin’s family was conservative on the whole, the 22-year-old assassin moved to the hard left. Many good families have had one or more members who have developed issues contrary to the norms of their respective families.
I hope those who believe in leftist socialism or communism who possess that mistaken belief with a good heart, will stop the untrue spin and hyperbole while examining why leftist politicians & activists would continue to spread those Machiavellian lies. Let those from perfect families in which no family member has ever had negative issues continue throwing the stones of lying falsehoods & criticisms. Those with a good heart will retract those untruths & cease spreading them. Those continuing to spread those lies, knowing they are untrue, should re-examine their own conscience about what is right and wrong. Spreading lies cannot in good conscience be justified. https://nypost.com/2025/09/13/us-news/charlie-kirks-alleged-assassin-tyler-robinson-deeply-indoctrinated-with-leftist-ideology/
