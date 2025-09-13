There is an effort by the leftists, the haters & many democrats to create the lie that Charlie Kirk's assassin was a conservative. Nothing could be farther from the truth. While the assassin’s family was conservative on the whole, the 22-year-old assassin moved to the hard left. Many good families have had one or more members who have developed issues contrary to the norms of their respective families.



I hope those who believe in leftist socialism or communism who possess that mistaken belief with a good heart, will stop the untrue spin and hyperbole while examining why leftist politicians & activists would continue to spread those Machiavellian lies. Let those from perfect families in which no family member has ever had negative issues continue throwing the stones of lying falsehoods & criticisms. Those with a good heart will retract those untruths & cease spreading them. Those continuing to spread those lies, knowing they are untrue, should re-examine their own conscience about what is right and wrong. Spreading lies cannot in good conscience be justified. https://nypost.com/2025/09/13/us-news/charlie-kirks-alleged-assassin-tyler-robinson-deeply-indoctrinated-with-leftist-ideology/