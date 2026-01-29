COOPERATION ELIMINATES PROBLEMS; LACK OF COOPERATION CREATES PROBLEMS! It’s this foolishness of ending the long-established custom and practice of local and federal law enforcement cooperation to enhance public safety that CAUSES myriad problems. Democrats know that fact and just like they intentionally opened the border, democrats are intentionally creating chaos to advance their leftist agenda.

Protecting criminal illegal aliens & placing innocent citizens at increased risk of being victimized is a violation of the public safety responsibilities of our government officials. Democrats are intentionally increasing the public safety risks for citizens, local & federal law enforcement officers and the criminal illegal aliens they’re releasing: ICE places a detainer on a criminal illegal alien in a sanctuary jurisdiction jail. A leftist judge sets a low bail for the criminal illegal alien. The sanctuary jurisdiction jail then releases the criminal illegal alien back into the community instead of handing him over to ICE thus allowing the criminal to reoffend and forcing ICE to conduct a law enforcement operation in the community to apprehend the illegal alien the sanctuary jurisdiction officials had in custody but released. It’s hard to make up that type of stupidity.

Then, when ICE attempts to apprehend the criminal illegal alien, the leftist machine funded by enemy foreign governments, Soros funded organizations, leftist NGOs (non-government organizations) leftist non-profits & others will utilize a sophisticated communication network to activate a combination of well-funded, well organized paid protesters, anarchists & leftist wingnuts to obstruct and in many cases violently confront ICE agents to intentionally create chaos, potential lawsuits against the government, property damage and general disruption throughout the community. Furthermore, if the police stand down and fail to fulfill their public safety job duties and responsibilities, the likelihood of the situation spiraling out of control increases exponentially.

Democrats know all of these facts and are intentionally sewing discontent by disrupting the normal functions of our society and throwing sand in the gears of everything.