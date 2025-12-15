Getting this law ending IMPOSED & FORCED engine idle shutoff technology in new cars is a MUST PASS for the GOP! It’s a dangerous feature causing a momentary pause when pulling out from a stop sign or across a busy highway that has caused a number of serious and even fatal accidents. It creates unnecessary and excessive engine wear and adds hundreds of dollars to the cost of a new car! https://lamalfa.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/lamalfa-introduces-essential-act-end-automatic-engine-start-stop

This type of mandate has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with climate change. It’s about power, money and control Many in congress have invested in the technologies they then mandate and become wealthy at the expense of America’s general population. It’s wrong in every way imaginable.