Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-California) introduced H.R. 6200, the Eliminating Start-Stop Engine Nuisance Technologies that Impair Automobile Life (ESSENTIAL) Act, which would end federal mandates
EVERYONE SHOULD CONTACT THEIR CONGRESSIONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND SENATOR TO ENCOURAGE SUPPORT FOR THIS LEGISLATION
Getting this law ending IMPOSED & FORCED engine idle shutoff technology in new cars is a MUST PASS for the GOP! It’s a dangerous feature causing a momentary pause when pulling out from a stop sign or across a busy highway that has caused a number of serious and even fatal accidents. It creates unnecessary and excessive engine wear and adds hundreds of dollars to the cost of a new car! https://lamalfa.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/lamalfa-introduces-essential-act-end-automatic-engine-start-stop
This type of mandate has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with climate change. It’s about power, money and control Many in congress have invested in the technologies they then mandate and become wealthy at the expense of America’s general population. It’s wrong in every way imaginable.
