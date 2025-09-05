Democrats believe:

· men can have babies;

· tampons should be in boys’ bathrooms at school;

· females must be forced into allowing males into their showers, locker rooms & other intimate spaces in addition to risking injury in competitive sports;

· police should be defunded;

· criminals should be released without bail;

· violent criminal predators with lengthy criminal records should not remain in custody for life or until they’re too old to re-offend resulting in innocent citizens being repeatedly victimized;

· free speech must be censored and restricted;

· America must restrict access to our energy resources as our enemies access all of their energy & become stronger;

· DEI should replace merit in all aspects of our society;

· Sanctuary must be given to those who have violated our federal immigration laws as if they are above the law;

· Federal law enforcement officers should not be backed up or assisted when assaulted by leftist anarchists and criminals;

· our borders should be open allowing millions of unvetted people from all over the planet into America and then we must provide them free phones, housing, healthcare, spending money, food stamps and more!

· Dystopian is the only word to describe many of today's democrats!

I've often argued that the actions of the democrats & the left may appear to be insane but their destructive actions are actually calculated and effective as they have successfully moved America to the left. Their extreme positions are intentionally adopted in accordance with the writings of so-called scholars like Saul Alinsky, Richard Cloward, Frances Piven, Herbert Marcuse, William Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, David Dellinger, Abbey Hoffman & others who have written & spoken that before you can replace a functional culture, you must first destroy that culture. By erasing America's past cultural norms, one incremental element at a time, leftists can then install their own norms. Some are subtle and are intended to be subtle and unnoticed while others are overt & extreme with the belief that if you advocate an extreme position and take a tiny step back, many will accept the tiny step back as being a moderate compromise resulting in one more slight but steady movement to the left.

The politics of today's democrats are closer to those of the late Fidel Castro than to our late President JFK.