Illinois is INTENTIONALLY releasing thousands of violent predatory criminal illegal aliens back into society knowing with 100% guaranteed certainty that innocent citizens will be victimized by their actions! https://www.foxnews.com/us/ice-warns-illinois-releasing-violent-criminal-illegal-aliens-despite-detainers-risking-public-safety

Why would democrats do such a maliciously sociopathic pathetically terrible thing?

· First, it’s because the democrats know that in order to transform a functional society you must first destroy that functional society. Leftist democrats believe that citizens being victimized is a price worth paying to achieve their leftist goals and objectives.

· Second, it will force ICE, the DOJ, the FBI and the federal government to focus on apprehending these violent criminal predatory felons knowing that with enforcement resources being finite, it will degrade the ability of ICE and the federal government to focus on apprehending and deporting other illegal aliens throughout America. In other words, it lessens the ability of ICE to apprehend and deport illegal aliens being protected in their leftist sanctuary jurisdictions. Leftist democrats believe it’s worth doing even though innocent citizens will be harmed to achieve that objective.

· Third, the census counts illegal aliens as part of America’s population. Congressional districts are apportioned based on population. Flooding areas with illegal aliens results in a higher likelihood of increasing the number of democrats in the House of Representatives;

· Fourth, democrats believe they are immune from liability and prosecution for the crimes these violent predatory criminal illegal aliens will commit so they feel they have nothing to lose and a lot to gain toward achieving their leftist goals and objectives.

This action of intentionally releasing thousands of violent predatory criminal illegal aliens – including murders, sex offenders and other felons – back into the general public, knowing with 100% certainty that innocent citizens will be victimized, is being down with malice for purely political purposes. Democrats know without any doubt that an unknown number of innocent people will be murdered, raped, robbed or victimized however, many of them 100% believe that sacrificing innocent Americans (women & children will likely suffer the most) is a price worth paying to achieve their objectives.

It’s my belief that Pam Bondi, Harmeet Dhillon, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Andrew Bailey & the new cadre of DOJ-FBI leadership must find a way to hold those democrats & public officials who are releasing these violent criminal illegal alien predators back into America’s society civilly and criminally responsible. Normally, most officials have immunity unless malice can be proven. In this case I believe that malice can be proven due to the obvious reckless endangerment of the general population being maliciously perpetrated for purely political purposes. It’s a violation of U. S. Code, Title 42, Sections 1983, 1985, and 1987 and Title 18, Sections 241 and 242 to intentionally violate the constitutional civil rights of citizens in the general population via actions that are knowingly endangering others. All individual citizens who have been harmed by a released violent criminal predatory illegal alien have legal standing.