How evil is it to think that migrant crime doesn’t matter? CRIME MATTERS TO VICTIMS AND THEIR FAMILIES! I’ve often said that those on the left actually believe that victimized citizens are viewed as a price worth paying to achieve a leftist goal or objective. Now, establishment democrats are openly stating that truth and are encouraging other democrats to follow their lead! The lives destroyed along with the pain suffering and anguish experienced by migrant crime victims and the families of victims literally means nothing to establishment democrats if it increases the likelihood that their goals, objectives and agendas will be advanced. https://nypost.com/2025/08/25/us-news/migrant-crime-and-carjackings-dont-matter-to-that-many-americans-left-wing-think-tank-vp-tells-democrats/

Insha Rahman, at the Democratic National Committee meeting on August 25, 2025, Minneapolis actually stated that being tough-on-crime “reinforces the Republican brand” and doesn’t “build a brand for Democrats” as she advocated for cashless bail.

I sincerely hope a lot of people will begin to realize that today’s democrats are NOT the pro-America democrats that once existed when John Fitzgerald Kennedy was our president. The politics of today’s democrats are far closer to those of the late Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Hugo Chavez than to our late President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.