Stephanie Minter was murdered by a known violent predatory criminal illegal alien who was INTENTIONALLY provided sanctuary & allowed to roam free BUT democrats DON’T CARE! They just DON’T CARE! Actions speak louder than words. If they cared, they would not have opened the border in the first place. If they cared they would not give sanctuary to illegal aliens. If they cared, they would honor detainers and INVITE ICE agents into jails and police stations to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens. Yeah, democrats “say” they care but their actions prove they don’t care. https://wjla.com/news/local/mother-of-woman-killed-in-fairfax-county-bus-stop-stabbing-speaks-about-daughter-stephanie-minter-abdul-jalloh-crime-illegal-immigrant-commonwealths-attorney-steve-descano-cheryl-minter?fbclid=IwY2xjawR0E9hleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEeH317gCZaJPVvoSo5DYE1WizG2fIx2Fy3vgMpkWPmvksQyC7M-i8jEb8uE9U_aem_YWdncwCt5HIXYECBxyS6GaccYe2m&brid=YWdncwGyPmBFnVdzYL7D1D9TqCPp

Democrats view the murders of innocent American citizens as a price worth paying to achieve their leftist agendas. Unarguable fact: An illegal alien who is not here in America cannot harm anyone here in America. https://www.breitbart.com/crime/2026/03/31/volunteers-count-1200-killings-by-migrants-amid-silence-from-agencies-media/

Democrats & ICE protesters are protecting child sex offenders, murderers, rapists and other criminals! What is the logic of protecting violent criminal predators? The myth that illegal aliens offend at a lower rate is now proven wrong! Unfortunately, the federal govt. doesn’t keep stats on illegal alien crime but jurisdictions in Tennessee began doing so. In 2025 in Tennessee alone, illegal aliens committed 2,183 violent offenses, including 41 homicides, 145 sexual offenses, 11 child rapes, and more! Not one of those crimes would have occurred if those illegals had not been here in America! https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2025/2/crime/human%20trafficking/immigration/national%20security/video-blackburn-details-new-report-documenting-crimes-committed-by-illegal-aliens-in-tennessee-during-biden-s-final-months