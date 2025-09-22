All you have to do is read some of the comments on social media to see the vitriol, the 1/2 truths, the lies & spin to see that for many, logical discussion and point-counterpoint exchanges of valid information supporting different positions is utterly impossible. America has evolved to a sad & dangerous cultural norm. I fear we’ve reached a point for many where facts & logic regarding what is true or valid are no longer applicable. Facts and logic will no longer cause some people to change their minds once an indoctrinated belief has been ingrained. For example, when someone has been brainwashed to actually believe that a person can change genders based on how they feel that particular day or believes men can be women & have babies, reality becomes irrelevant and non-applicable. Even worse, many of our university professors like Bill Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn & many other leftist life-time-tenured professors coupled with political leaders, mostly on the left, who actually advocate violence & confrontation as has Maxine Waters, Jasmine Crockett, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Harbi Tlaib, Ilhan Abdullahi Omar & others are convincing their students & followers that political violence to achieve a political objective is sometimes acceptable. Today, 26% of liberals under 45 years old, compared with 12% of liberals 45 and older, said political violence can sometimes be justified! Obviously, the number should be 0%! https://thehill.com/national-security/5504569-americans-political-violence-poll/

Violence is NEVER, NEVER the answer in America! It's NOT surprising that the extreme, blatant & public overt, in your face accusations, name calling and rhetoric being voiced by Hakeem Jeffries, Maxine Waters of California, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Jasmine Crockett of Texas, The Lincoln Project & the radical left in America may cause, & IS LIKELY DESIGNED TO CAUSE, some mentally comprised wingnuts to go over an edge and become violent so that the left can then use that violence as a cherry-picked example ‘proving’ they're correct about EVERYONE with traditional American values!!

It's true that for evil to prevail, all it takes is for good people to do nothing. That said, what needs done MUST BE POLITICAL, NOT physical! While violence has always been part of human civilization, in today's America violence will NEVER produce positive outcomes. Violence begets violence. Violence will produce myriad unintended consequences including but not limitted to negative life impacting consequences for an untold number of people, tremendously weaken America and strengthen the radical left democrats along with China, Russia, Iran & other enemies with a desire to destroy the quality of life as we've known it to exist in America!

Many on the left and many democrats play by different rules. They approve of violence and property destruction to achieve their objectives. Corporations, governments and other institutions know that those who are law abiding citizens living in accordance with traditional American values act within the law. The violence of BLM, Antifa, Hamas supporters, Trantifa, Tren de Aragua, MS-13, criminal cartels, all political organized criminal enterprises, et al. should ALL be prosecuted equally without selective enforcement or prosecutions to the fullest extent of the law. All violence should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://www.washingtonpolicy.org/publications/detail/charlie-kirk-and-warning-signs-for-free-speech