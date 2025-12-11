How does it benefit America and America’s tax paying citizens to have 89% of any immigrant group being supported by taxpaying Americans? The fact that 89% of Somali families with children are being supported by America’s taxpayers is not an anomaly; it’s a norm for many of the immigrant groups from anti-American third world nations. Creating such economic burdens is one of the leftist elements focused on imposing communism-socialism upon America’s system. https://yournews.com/2025/12/11/5326054/study-finds-nearly-90-of-somali-households-with-children-in/

The left has a blueprint. “Rules for Radicals” by Saul Alinsky along the writings of Richard Cloward, Frances Piven, Herbert Marcuse, William Ayers, Bernadine Dohrn, David Dellinger, Abbey Hoffman & others formed the foundations pillars of today’s leftist movement that have been refined and modernized. Former Colorado governor, Richard “Dick” Lamm outlined his plan in 2005 which became a blue print for democrats. They have all written and acknowledged that before you can replace a functional & successful culture, you must first destroy that culture.

Review the summary of Lamm’s plan, which he’s presented in various speeches, and think about the policies and actions of today’s modern democratic party:

1. Make America a bilingual-bicultural country. History shows, in my opinion, that no nation can survive the tension, conflict and antagonism of two competing languages and cultures.

2. Invent “multiculturalism” and encourage immigrants to maintain their own culture. Make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal: that there are no cultural differences that are important. Encourage people to retain their cultural identity – reject the melting pot concept.

3. Make the United States a “Hispanic Quebec” (Quebec is a French speaking province). The key is to celebrate diversity rather than unity. Replace the melting pot metaphor with a salad bowl metaphor.

4. Make America’s fastest-growing demographic group the least educated. Add a second underclass, unassimilated, undereducated and antagonistic to our population. Get at least 50% of them to drop out of high school.

5. Get the big foundations and big business to give these efforts lots of money. Invest in ethnic identity, and establish the cult of victimology.

6. Establish dual citizenship and promote divided loyalties. Celebrate diversity. Diversity is a wonderfully seductive word. It stresses differences rather than commonalities. Place all these subjects off-limits–make it taboo to talk about. Find a word similar to “heretic” in the 16th century that stopped discussion and paralyzed thinking

7. Make it impossible to enforce our immigration laws. Call anyone a racist not supporting open immigration.