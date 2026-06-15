I have very mixed emotions about the Iran agreement. The devil is always in the details, & the specific details of this agreement are not yet public, but there are already varying interpretations being stated by Iran, America & other involved nations. IF, & that is a gigantic IF, Iran honors the agreement plus in 60 days, a lifetime in the Middle East, agrees to the necessary process to remove the nuclear dust along ALL of the provisions within the agreement provided it limits their ballistic missile/drone program, it would be a good thing. That said, I DON’T trust Iran to actually cease & desist the terrorist customs & practices & I do fear future generations will be faced with a far more dangerous & intractable Iranian problem. Peace would require the Islamic radicals that have survived as the ruling regime to give up attempting to fulfill the religious requirement to prepare the world through global war & chaos for the final battle, concluding with the appearance of their 12th Imam – their Mahdi, & the imposition is their version of Islam globally.

For the naysayers: It’s utterly ridiculous to compare what we know about this agreement to the 2015 JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) Obama agreed to which was a pathetic mistake that actually empowered Iran & would be expired today!

· It ended all restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in 2025 putting them on a glidepath to a nuclear weapon! Really?

· It required a 24-hour notice for inspecting agreed upon sites but with loopholes that could extend inspections for over two months before inspections could occur in other locations where nuclear activity was ongoing or suspected. Really? Iran could & did deny inspectors access to locations inspectors wanted to inspect. Really?

https://factually.co/fact-checks/politics/jcpoa-advanced-notification-site-inspections-two-weeks-b5996b

https://www.hudson.org/national-security-defense/iran-inspections-in-24-days-not-even-close

https://emetonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/IranViolatesJCPOA-Fact-Sheet-FINAL-3.pdf

· Iran received billions of dollars in the dead of night in cash on pallets delivered on a Boeing 747. Really?

· Iran was allowed to continue building & improving their ballistic missile program. Really?

· Iran continued funding Hamas, Hezbollah & other terrorist proxies. Really?

· Iran was violating the agreement by enriching uranium to 60% & beyond! Really? There is only one reason on planet earth to enrich uranium beyond 3% to 5% & that is to make dirty bombs or nuclear weapons. Why would anyone think they enriched uranium beyond 60% when there is only one reason on planet earth to do so?

That said, in my opinion, President Trump is making a mistake in that he should have seen this conflict through to its end until this radical fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist regime was totally out of power! There will be short term improvement if Iran actually commits to this agreement but I fear long-term problems. Iran’s radical Islamist Mahdist regime leaders & members will have learned from this war &, over time – likely years or even more than a decade, reconstitute all that is necessary to attempt to impose their Islamic edicts globally.

“Islamic law allows for a truce between a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one only under two circumstances: if the non-Muslim force is about to convert to Islam, which is obviously not in play here, and if the Muslim force is losing the war, and needs time to gather strength to fight again more effectively.

There is no scenario in Islamic law in which a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one sign a treaty for a lasting peace, lay down their arms, and coexist. The assumption among Western policymakers that the Islamic Republic of Iran would do such a thing under any circumstances is based on those policymakers’ willful ignorance regarding Islamic law, and fond assumption that everyone in the world thinks just the way they do. https://www.islamicfiqh.net/en/newmuslims/11/73/articles/102/truce-agreements

Iran’s current regime, due to its cultist religious radical fanaticism, is not like dealing with other Muslim nations. It’s absolutely essential that others understand this regime’s intentions to violently and forcibly impose their version of & their interpretation of Islamic Mahdism to prepare the world for their return of the 12th Imam. This article explains the Islamist Mahdism mindset in detail. https://meforum.org/mahdism-the-apocalyptic-ideology-behind-iran

The Western mindset cannot seem to wrap its mind around the fanatical cult like mindset created & adopted by Iran’s current ruling regime of actually wanting an apocalyptic war to fulfill their interpretation of Islamic prophesies to set the conditions for the return of their 12th Imam. Until this mindset is understood, in my opinion Iran will continue to spread terror & disruption across the globe to achieve their cult-like radical Islamist objectives. https://www.mei.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Irans-Revolutionary-Guard-and-the-Rising-Cult-of-Mahdism-Missiles-and-Militias-for-the-Apocalypse-.pdf