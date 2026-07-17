The left says that because you can’t prove beyond all doubt that our electoral vulnerabilities resulted in a fraudulent outcome, even though circumstantial evidence indicates improprieties that likely did occur resulting in fraudulent outcomes, we must NOT correct those vulnerabilities and live with those vulnerabilities! That is utterly pathetic! I can’t prove anyone has tried to burglarize my home but I still lock my doors at night or when I’m not home! It’s common sense to eliminate vulnerabilities!

Necessary for a VALID election:

· Photo ID;

· NO BALLOT HARVESTING;

· NO DROP BOXES;

· NO MASS MAILING OF BALLOTS TO EVERYONE;

· Signature comparisons;

· Ballots cannot be altered or “repaired” by election workers;

· Ballots for elected offices can only list the names & political parties of the candidates; all other types of information must be strictly prohibited;

· Secret ballot;

· Voter registration rolls updated annually;

· MUST be verifiable chain of custody of all ballots;

· Absentee ballots must be requested & ONLY given to registered voters-no mass ballot mailing;

· Only American citizens may vote;

· No rank choice voting;

· No late ballots – All ballots MUST be received by the time the polls close;

· Same day (no delays) observed ballot counting that is 100% transparent.

· Nothing, absolutely nothing, associated with our electoral process should be connected to China, directly or indirectly, in any way, shape or form. The entire process and every single thing associated with the electoral process should be 100% American with zero exceptions. https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-details-fresh-foreign-interference-findings-validating-many-his-2020

Whenever voter rolls are not annually updated, mass ballot mailing or ballot harvesting occurs, the result is a zero-integrity election process. Voting fraud is a common practice however, it’s almost impossible to catch anyone committing voting fraud. America no longer has electoral integrity but we can restore integrity if democrats would allow integrity to be restored. Unfortunately, enacting policies enabling electoral fraud and cheating is a primary leftist policy objective.

Being that California democrat officials did a mass mailing of ballots to everyone on their voting rolls which are not updated & have ballot harvesting where anyone can bring in a pile of ballots that they allegedly collected from their friends and neighbors, a zero-integrity election was guaranteed. Couple that with allowing gym membership cards to qualify as identification, ballots being received by mail up to a week after the election is over, no documented chain of custody of ballots and it’s disingenuous to claim the election is honest. Only a fool would place their trust in such a system that is intentionally designed to eliminate verifying the honest and dependability of the process. it’s utterly impossible to detect improprieties or cheating under the system developed in California. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/okeefe-media-group-multiple-ballots-found-inside-los/

There is only one reason on planet earth to oppose electoral integrity and that is to cheat!