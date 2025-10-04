Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said “personnel is policy” and then he said it a second time to emphasize his point! The question now is: did he mean what he said? Hegseth went on to say, “It’s nearly impossible to change a culture with the same people who helped create or even benefited from that culture.” Again, I ask, are we truly in a time where those in power say what they mean or is the old custom and practice of saying what their political base wants to hear but then acting in accordance with the long-ensconced paradigm of “Establishment 1st, Party 2nd, General Population LAST” still in place? We are about to find out because actions speak louder than words.

President Trump makes nominations based on recommendations from his staff and career people throughout the government. Therein lies part of the problem for President Trump to change long established deep state customs & practices. In his first term, the deep state establishment recommended people who undermined or failed to enact the President’s policies. I realize that General Wilsbach’s wife, Cindy, works in the Trump administration which may also be a part of the problem. Leaks and other problems have proven time & time again that all within any administration are not always committed to and loyal to their President’s goals and objectives.

That same Machiavellian tactic cannot be allowed to succeed a second time. If, and I repeat if, what is being reported about Air Force General Kenneth Wilsbach being a staunch advocate of DEI & Covid vaccine mandates is true, his nomination for being the Air Force Chief of Staff must be withdrawn and whoever recommended him should be fired because they nominated a person who has exhibited customs, practices and beliefs contrary to and opposite those voiced by President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth. Yes, General Wilsbach is saying the right things today however, his long-established track record is the true litmus test of where his priorities lie. If Secretary of War Hegseth meant what he said that “personnel is policy”, then General Wilsbach cannot be appointed as the Air Force Chief of Staff. https://www.breitbart.com/social-justice/2025/10/03/rreport-air-force-chief-of-staff-nominee-pushed-vaccine-mandates-dei-on-service-members/