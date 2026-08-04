If someone can be transgender, can they also be transracial? There are medical treatments to darken or lighten one’s skin + cosmetic surgery & hair treatments to alter one’s appearance depending on how you want to identify yourself. Gender and race are determined at birth by our DNA biology (Science: Males have XY chromosomes. Females have XX chromosomes) Medically, we cannot change our DNA (except through a bone marrow transplant) but we can change our appearance via medical procedures. Therefore, if we “identify” as the opposite gender, we can appear to be that gender. Likewise, if we identify as a different race, we can appear to be that race. If one is acceptable, the other must likewise be acceptable! Otherwise, we’d be intolerant and discriminating against those wishing to assume the identity of their choice! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transracial_%28identity%29

Barring a genetic defect such as Klinefelter syndrome when a male is born with one – or in rare cases two, extra X chromosomes, a woman is a person born with the XX chromosome who possesses ovaries with eggs, a womb and reproductive organs capable of producing and nurturing a child from conception to birth. Again, barring a genetic defect, a man is a person born with the XY chromosome with a penis, testicles and male reproductive organs that produce sperm. You can play around medically all day and attempt to change everything however; the actual biological gender of the person never changes.

It’s common sense that there is a difference between men and women. There has never been a transman (a biological woman who now lives as a man) that has won a men’s competition in a physically demanding sport. Changing genders will NOT take away the bone density, growth & additional muscle length/mass acquired during growth from testosterone. It’s unfair and wrong on every level. Anyone not recognizing this common-sense reality that’s existed since the dawn of humanity simply lacks the intelligence to accept reality.

A certain percentage of society can be easily manipulated and become so brain washed or so indoctrinated into believing whatever they are told by the democrat left that any effort to explain or convince them of the true reality is a complete waste of time & effort. It’s like trying to convince a flat-earth believer the earth is not flat or trying to convince those who believed in witches not to burn their neighbors alive in Salem! For easily manipulated people (“useful idiots” as Lenin referred to them), facts, reality and everything else is secondary to their beliefs or agendas; they will never, under any circumstances, recognize anything not aligning with their agendas.