War, at some future point between Iran, including Iran’s proxy terrorist organizations that have infiltrated other nations, and western civilization is inevitable unless one of three (3) things occur:

1. Western nations willingly convert to Islam;

2. The radical fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist leaders in Iran are overthrown; or,

3. Iran’s leaders voluntarily alter their interpretations of Islamic prophesies committing them to prepare the world by force for the return of their Mahdi or 12th Imam by amending their constitutional requirement to make the world Islamic & commit to peaceful co-existence.

There are many reasons to have very mixed emotions & serious concerns about the Iran MOU (memorandum of understanding) to reach an agreement in 60 days, which President Trump said is NOT a hard deadline which green lights Iran to continue their custom & practice of obfuscating and delaying. The devil is always in the details & the specific details of this MOU are vague with varying interpretations already being stated by Iran, America & other involved nations.

IF, & that is a gigantic IF, Iran honors the points itemized in the MOU in 60 days, a lifetime in the Middle East, and agrees to a process to remove the nuclear dust along ALL of the provisions within a final agreement, provided it limits their ballistic missile/drone program coupled with a free unobstructed Strait of Hormuz, it would be a good thing.

That said, I DON’T trust Iran to actually cease & desist their terrorist customs & practices & I do fear future generations will be faced with a far more dangerous & intractable Iranian problem. Peace would require the fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist radicals that have survived as the ruling regime to amend Iran’s constitution and give up attempting to fulfill their interpretations of their religious requirements to prepare the world through global war & chaos in a final battle, concluding with the appearance of their 12th Imam – their Mahdi, & the imposition is their version of Islam globally.

Islamic prophesies are interpreted as a religious duty by fundamental Islamists. Lying to kafir (those not believing in Islam), is not only permissible but an actual duty for fundamentalist Islamists. It’s called “Taqlyya”, “Tuqyah” &/or “Kitman”. There are numerous references to Taqlyya in the Quran. https://www.brightworkresearch.com/the-islamic-requirement-to-perform-taqiyya-and-lie-to-non-muslims/

“Islamic law allows for a truce between a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one only under two circumstances: if the non-Muslim force is about to convert to Islam, which is obviously not in play here, and if the Muslim force is losing the war, and needs time to gather strength to fight again more effectively.

There is no scenario in Islamic law in which a Muslim force and a non-Muslim one sign a treaty for a lasting peace, lay down their arms, and coexist. The assumption among Western policymakers that the fundamentalist Islamist Mahdist leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran would do such a thing under any circumstances is based on those policymakers’ willful ignorance regarding Islamic law, and fond assumption that everyone in the world thinks just the way they do.

https://www.islamicfiqh.net/en/newmuslims/11/73/articles/102/truce-agreements

Iran’s current regime, due to its cultist religious radical fanaticism, is not like dealing with other Muslim nations. It’s absolutely essential that others understand this regime’s intentions, as written in their constitution, to violently and forcibly impose their version of & their interpretation of Islamic Mahdism to prepare the world for their return of the 12th Imam. This article explains the Islamist Mahdism mindset in detail. https://meforum.org/mahdism-the-apocalyptic-ideology-behind-iran

Making the world Islamic in accordance with Iran’s interpretation of Islamic prophesies is even written into Iran’s constitution. This goal is rooted in its preamble and Article 11, which calls for unity of the Islamic world and the formation of a universal, united Islamic community (Ummah).

Key details regarding this constitutional mandate include:

Theocratic Foundation: The Preamble and Article 11 declare that the government must prepare the basis for continuing the revolution domestically and abroad, aimed at forming a unified global Islamic society.

Koranic Basis: This goal is based on the Koran verse 21:92: “This your community is a single community, and I am your Lord, so worship Me”.

International Relations: The Constitution directs foreign policy to unite with other Muslim peoples and popular movements to work towards this unity.

This commitment serves as a guiding principle for Iran’s foreign policy and international relations.

Article 11

In accordance with the sacred verse of the Qur’an (”This your community is a single community, and I am your Lord, so worship Me” [21:92]), all Muslims form a single nation, and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has the duty of formulating its general policies with a view to cultivating the friendship and unity of all Muslim peoples, and it must constantly strive to bring about the political, economic, and cultural unity of the Islamic world.

https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/Iran_1989