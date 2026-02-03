The myth that illegal aliens offend at a lower rate is now proven wrong! Unfortunately, the federal govt. doesn’t keep stats on illegal alien crime but jurisdictions in Tennessee began doing so. In 2025 in Tennessee alone, illegal aliens committed 2,183 violent offenses, including 41 homicides, 145 sexual offenses, 11 child rapes, and more! Not one of those crimes would have occurred if those illegals had not been here in America! https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/02/02/tennessee-releases-staggering-stats-migrant-crime/

The population of Tennessee is approximately 7.4 million people or approximately 2.15% of America’s population. The illegal alien population in Tennessee is much lower than in California, New York, Minnesota, Illinois and many other blue states however, if you extrapolate out the crime stats in Tennessee, which is likely lower than the national average, to create a reasonably accurate nationwide estimate that is likely an under estimation, illegal aliens account for 101,534 violent offenses, including approximately 1,907 homicides, 6,744 sexual offenses, 512 child rapes & Giod only knows how many other crimes throughout America! Illegal aliens are estimated to be 5.4% of America’s population according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in 2025 yet they account for approximately 12.7% of America’s homicides based on extrapolating Tennessee’s statistics.

Yet democrats, leftists and ICE protesters will protect these criminal offenders, allow them to continue victimizing innocent citizens and inhibit the ability of ICE & border patrol to arrest them! The leftist Democrats view the victimization of innocent citizens as a price worth paying to achieve their agenda of moving America left. They believe that through birthright citizenship, creating a path to citizenship for illegals who will vote for leftist socialism, reducing electoral integrity resulting in illegal votes and that allowing millions of illegals into America who will be counted in the census utilized for apportioning congressional districts and seats in the House of Representatives, their power and their ability to move America left and to impose communism-socialism will increase.