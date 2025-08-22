Cruise missiles are GPS guided. This Russian strike on an American facility in Ukraine was intentional & it was intended to send a message to President Trump & to the world about Russia's strength, their resolve, their attitude and their overall position. It's time for President Trump to impose the maximum financial pressure & sanctions as is humanly possible against Russia directly in addition to all secondary measures against India, China and others who are buy Russian oil or products. Yes, that may negatively our own economy to some extent but stopping Russia's aggression isn't going to be easy. I'm in favor of stopping them now rather than allowing them to take Ukraine and use that as a platform to attack surrounding NATO nations. https://www.foxnews.com/world/russian-cruise-missiles-hit-us-company-massive-ukraine-strike-amid-trumps-peace-push