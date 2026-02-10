I have very mixed emotions about killing the filibuster completely as doing so is a very sharp double-edged sword that could result in myriad problems and unforeseen consequences impacting domestic & foreign policies resulting in America’s future overall decline. No nation can reverse its major governing policies with every election.

An alternative would be to return to the original earlier filibuster rules requiring legislators to continuously speak instead of this ridiculous new 60 vote rule that eliminated all inconveniences for senators opposing legislation and/or creating a government gridlock. In order to sustain a filibuster, those senators opposing an action were required to speak continuously 24 hours a day seven (7) days a week & different methods of cloture existed at during different periods of time. When the speaking stopped or the requirements of a cloture procedure were fulfilled, the filibuster ended and votes could be taken. Filibusters required effort and the filibuster and cloture procedures also made it impossible for a small number of senators to sustain a filibuster forever. The old rules existed for a reason:

1. First, to create checks and balances to prevent one party from imposing its will upon the nation on major issues;

2. Second, to allow those checks and balances to exist but also to prevent a small number of senators from holding up legislation for personal or agenda reasons because it was difficult for a small number of senators to sustain a filibuster;

3. Third, to prevent making it easy via a simple majority vote to enact major shifts in America’s governing paradigm.

Establishment politicians will vehemently oppose a return to those original earlier filibuster rules that could impact the current governing paradigm to which we’ve evolved: Establishment 1st, Party 2nd (close 2nd), General Population LAST.

Democrats would LOVE to see the filibuster ended. It’s something they’ve long advocated when they’re in the majority. The problem with ending the filibuster is that someday the dems will be in the majority. At that point, it will be a 100% guarantee D.C & Puerto Rico will become states - deep blue leftist states; the Supreme Court will be increased to 15 or more with all of the new appointees being hard core leftist radical judges; free healthcare for all illegals will be written into law; open borders will be ensconced into law and so much more! The short tern benefit of ending the filibuster will be exponentially outweighed by the long-term permanent damage that will result.