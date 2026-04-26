Many of today’s democrats & those who are willing to platform anti-American violence advocating people like Hasan Piker are America’s enemies within. Democrats are attempting to destroy America from within! Although their anti-American actions are far more subtle than those of Hanoi Jane Fonda, they are far more damaging to America, as we’ve known it to exist, than Hanoi Jane ever was! Democrats oppose photo identification to vote. Democrats want to pack the Supreme Court. Democrats have released criminals without bail. Democrats opened the southern border empowering America’s enemies, enemy operatives, cartels & violent illegal alien predators. Democrats want to defund the law enforcement agencies that enforce America’s federal immigration laws. Democrats released murders, rapists and vile criminal predators from prison. Democrats allowed fentanyl to flood into America killing over 50,000 citizens a year. Democrats attempted to crush America’s energy industry thus empowering America’s enemies! Democrats redistribute wealth. Democrats created & imposed fictional pronouns on society. Democrats have been dividing America by race, class, & every other way imaginable and so much more for well over a decade. The policies advocated by many of today’s democrats are far closer to those of the late Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and Hugo Chavez than to John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) who would be considered a right-wing radical by today’s standards.

https://scout.yahoo.com/chat/019dcae0-7ab3-7178-9e22-2f574523790c-a?fr2=p%3As%2Cv%3Aw%2Cm%3Asa

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/hasan-piker-sparks-fury-with-ny-times-podcast-praise-of-theft-and-justifying-murder-immoral-and-dangerous/ar-AA21zSxn

https://nypost.com/2026/04/19/us-news/sen-rick-scott-rips-hasan-pikers-call-to-kill-him-this-is-the-democrat-party/?fbclid=IwY2xjawRbL31leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETFWaVd6NVByTlJHSTZGVDczc3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHpyn0Alcsr407KhGpmww28zJx6vowSE-tKpseM5akbajKbu81d7CFU6ITOiN_aem_mLtA9QvNrMKTiOpvSX8W9g