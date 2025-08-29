MASS SHOOTINGS DIDN'T OCCUR WHEN AMERICA HAD TRADITIONAL AMERICAN VALUES BEFORE THE GREAT SOCIETY ERA
THE LEFT HAS DENIGRATED AMERICA'S SOCIETY AND CULTURE
I remember a time in America when mass shootings, school shootings and similar atrocities never occurred and you could buy a gun through the Sears Catalog. Of course, back then:
· we also had insane asylums for those who were dangerously mentally unstable,
· bad guys went to prison instead of getting a slap on the wrist,
· boys were boys & girls were girls and no one ever in a million years ever thought to tell them otherwise,
· there were no mind-altering drugs given to children with side effects of creating suicidal or homicidal ideations,
· schools and teachers focused on reading, writing & arithmetic while emphasizing truth, justice and the American way,
· we attempted to correct or improve those who were dysfunctional rather than empower or enable their dysfunctional behaviors,
· we instilled the belief of self-responsibility,
· we instilled the need for individuals to possess a strong sense of tenacity coupled with a strong work ethic,
· we emphasized and demonstrated that behaviors create outcomes and consequences,
· cashless bail for offenders would have been considered insane,
· criminals really feared the police or getting caught & prosecuted,
· we emphasized the Rule of Law coupled with intolerance for those who intentionally violated the law for their own gain or agendas,
· illegal drugs were not readily available,
· changing genders would have been considered insane,
· divorce was rare instead of being over 50+%,
· two parent families were the norm,
· the Ten Commandment meant something for almost everyone even if they weren't overtly religious,
· and so much more that made us a tougher, stronger & more functional society.
Were we perfect? No. Humanity is not capable of perfection but abuses were the exception and not the norm. In correcting the more obvious flaws like racial discrimination or abuses in certain systems like insane asylums, we threw the baby out with the bath water rather than only correcting the flaws. We failed to preserve the 90% of the overall cultural system that worked. Our entire culture was geared toward what most would consider to be common sense. We've destroyed or denigrated so much of what combined to make America the strongest nation on earth with the highest standard of living mankind had ever achieved before the beginning of our Great Society era that began moving America left and toward greater dysfunction while ignoring common sense. While I hope we can get it back, the left is not going to allow America to once again become what it once was without a fight.
