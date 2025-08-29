I remember a time in America when mass shootings, school shootings and similar atrocities never occurred and you could buy a gun through the Sears Catalog. Of course, back then:

· we also had insane asylums for those who were dangerously mentally unstable,

· bad guys went to prison instead of getting a slap on the wrist,

· boys were boys & girls were girls and no one ever in a million years ever thought to tell them otherwise,

· there were no mind-altering drugs given to children with side effects of creating suicidal or homicidal ideations,

· schools and teachers focused on reading, writing & arithmetic while emphasizing truth, justice and the American way,

· we attempted to correct or improve those who were dysfunctional rather than empower or enable their dysfunctional behaviors,

· we instilled the belief of self-responsibility,

· we instilled the need for individuals to possess a strong sense of tenacity coupled with a strong work ethic,

· we emphasized and demonstrated that behaviors create outcomes and consequences,

· cashless bail for offenders would have been considered insane,

· criminals really feared the police or getting caught & prosecuted,

· we emphasized the Rule of Law coupled with intolerance for those who intentionally violated the law for their own gain or agendas,

· illegal drugs were not readily available,

· changing genders would have been considered insane,

· divorce was rare instead of being over 50+%,

· two parent families were the norm,

· the Ten Commandment meant something for almost everyone even if they weren't overtly religious,

· and so much more that made us a tougher, stronger & more functional society.