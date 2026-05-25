Current Events Newsletter

Current Events Newsletter

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16h

The enemy-within argument is not about paranoia. It is about pattern recognition. Islamist networks, Marxist organizers, cartel influence, foreign propaganda, corrupt NGOs, race-grievance profiteers, and anti-American media celebrities may disagree on the future they want, but they agree on one thing: a strong, confident, Christian-influenced, capitalist, constitutional America blocks their ambitions. That is why they attack borders, police, family, faith, Israel, free speech, election integrity, and national memory. Memorial Day should sharpen our duty, not soften it. The fallen fought enemies abroad so America could live. We dishonor them if we let enemies inside dismantle what they died defending.

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