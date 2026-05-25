Freedom is not free & that reality has existed since the dawn of civilization as so eloquently emphasized by Thomas Jefferson when he wrote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” On November 13, 1787. On Memorial Day we honor America’s fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives & given their all to water our tree of liberty & enable our citizens to live free today. Those heroes gave their all fighting foreign enemies probably never fearing that America’s most dangerous enemies would arise from within as a metastasizing cancer inside America’s free society. America’s enemies within have learned to use America’s freedoms to their own advantage to further their control-focused anti-free American agendas.

Enemies are within America! I’ve often written that the political beliefs & policies of today’s leftist democrats are closer to those of the late Fidel Castro & his communist brother Raul Castro than to our former late great President John F. Kennedy. The proof is beyond all reasonable doubt as evidenced by over 145 enemy organizations within America, many funded by foreign enemies & operatives, that we’ve allowed to take root uniting to support Raul Castro after the communist leader was indicted by our DOJ.

Additionally, America’s enemies within, that we’ve foolishly enabled to take root within, are uniting in their common cause of disrupting and degrading our free America as we’ve known America to exist. Although they all have differing priorities & objectives, the one common obstacle they all have toward achieving their goals is a strong, free, independent, capitalist system based united America. Fomenting unrest, disruption & division serves their common cause of overcoming their common obstacle. Islamists like the Muslim Brotherhood & CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), terrorist organizations, foreign operatives, the Lincoln Project & political left organizations, Central & South American drug cartels, NGOs and others promoting race & class division have adopted the philosophy of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” with the belief they’ll sort their differences once their common enemy of our free America is weakened. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-treasury-investigate-nonprofits-leaders-allegedly-coordinating-cuba-influence-campaign

It’s significant to note Islamist Imams are emphasizing to their followers that their efforts to divide America are bearing fruit & laud Trucker Carlson, Megan Kelly, Candace Owens and others as examples that their anti-Israel propaganda efforts are blessed by Allah!

Make no mistake, Tucker Carlson, Megan Kelly, Candice Owens, Nick Fuentes, Glenn Greenwald, leftist NGOs (non-government organizations), leftist non-profits, the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), Soros, race & class dividers, & others are enemies within who are monetizing their hyperbole & advancing their agendas by dividing America’s citizens while aiding communism, radical Islam, Iran and other enemies of our FREE America. https://rairfoundation.com/inside-islamic-playbook-uk-muslims-plot-how-exploit/