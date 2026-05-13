The New York Times & America’s legacy media CANNOT be trusted. Only enemies within publish, without evidence, stories initiated by terrorist organizations! Corrections published later on do little to mitigate the damage caused by the original publication of enemy propaganda as if it was factual. That is exactly what the New York Times did when they published untrue pathetic allegations based on Hamas propaganda with absolutely zero evidence or verification!

The New York Times issued a correction to their pathetic original untrue story: “Early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified.”The NYT, in admitting they had no verifiable evidence continued, “’Times editors should have taken more care with the initial presentation, and been more explicit about what information could be verified.”https://www.dailymail.com/debate/article-15812657/Israel-Hamas-rape-New-York-Times-MARK-HALPERIN.html