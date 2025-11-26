Current Events Newsletter

Current Events Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dano Wright's avatar
Dano Wright
Nov 28

Rather good solution to all this "illegal orders" noise.... start exposing the Dems' crimes and there will suddenly be no more mention of it!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Wilks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture