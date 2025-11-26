Rather than attempting to prosecute Senator Kelly and his fellow democrats for implying President Trump was issuing illegal orders, since implying something isn’t technically illegal, the better course of action would be for President Trump and the GOP to publicly state they agree with the democrats and that military members and all federal employees should not obey illegal orders and therefore should not have obeyed the illegal orders of President Biden and Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas when they ordered employees to violate The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), Title 8, Section 235 (b)(2)(A) that mandated the detention of certain illegal aliens but were ordered to release those illegal aliens who should have been detained. President Trump and the GOP should cite the illegal orders issued under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she ordered the destruction of her devices, 33,000 e-mails and the destruction of classified documents and data. Other examples of illegal orders issued by Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, Merrick Garland, Chris Wray and other federal officials under Biden should also be cited. https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-8/chapter-I/subchapter-B/part-235

The GOP should also point out that President Obama did the exact same thing in 2011 that President Trump is doing today when he executed Anwar al-Awlaki, an American citizen, with a drone attack because he was aiding terrorists. Anwar al-Awlaki was a citizen who was never tried, convicted nor received any due process whatsoever. Obama designated Anwar al-Awlaki as a terrorist and targeted him with a drone strike. There was ZERO due process; Obama acted as the sole judge, jury and executioner. Obama designated the man a terrorist and then executed him with absolutely no due process. Obama killed a designated terrorist who was harming America and Trump is stopping designated terrorists from illegally conducting organized criminal smuggling or narcotics trafficking operations targeting America! The actions of President Obama then and President Trump today are exactly the same. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anwar_al-Awlaki

While the implication of the six democrats who advised military members not to obey illegal orders was clear in addition to being ill intended and designed to foment or incite members in the military to question the orders being issued by President Trump or superior officers; their words were technically true and legal. They didn’t say to disobey legal orders. They didn’t cite any orders that have been issued as being illegal. They stated what is already written in the Uniform Code of Military Justice. As I said, while their intent is clear, evil and wrong, their words are technically legal.

I’d let this go in terms of investigating or attempting to prosecute them. Why waste political capital on an issue that you can’t win in court? Military officers are NOT going to disobey legal orders. No illegal orders have been issued. It’s a political brouhaha but it isn’t going to impact the military or military actions. Politically, going after these people is a loser. Yes, what they did was wrong but it was technically legal. Implying that illegal orders are being given and should not be obeyed is NOT illegal. Their exact words were 100% legal. No civilian court will ever convict them of anything; that is a 100% guarantee. Kelly possibly could be punished under the Uniform Code of Military Justice if he was recalled but do so would backfire politically. It would be viewed as weaponizing the system to target political opponents. It would be a mistake. This is a political trap and a quagmire if the GOP or the administration attempts to investigate or prosecute them. Instead, point out their hypocrisy and the illegal orders they promulgated throughout their entire time in office. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/11/25/fbi-probe-interview-democrats-congress-military/87468723007/