Regime change should have been imposed on Iran when they seized our American embassy and took our citizens hostage for 444 days in 1979-1980 and certainly after the bombing of our marine barracks in 1983. Everything that is happening today and all the evil Iran has imposed upon the world would have been prevented if Presidents Carter and President Reagan had the courage to act.

No president, until now, had the courage to end Iran’s reign as the world’s number one sponsor of terrorism on every continent, excluding Antarctica, via their proxies. The words do not exist to emphasize how important it is that we see this through to an outcome rendering Iran’s ability to spread terror, support its terrorist proxies and impose its will upon others as being nonexistent.

Iran is in reality, the closest thing to Hitler and 1939 Germany that has existed since WWII. That is not hyperbole; that is fact. Iran would kill every human being on planet earth not agreeing their religious views if they could. They are not joking when they chant Death to America. They are also not joking when they say they love death more than Americans love life because the islamic fundamentalist radicals truly believe that setting the global stage for the return of their 12th Imam or Mahdi is a religious duty and obligation for which they will be rewarded by Allah. In realty, the Iranian regime should have been eliminated after they violated every diplomatic norm on planet earth by seizing our embassy and taking hostages in 1979. They’ve been spreading terror across the globe ever since! https://www.unitedagainstnucleariran.com/issues/iran-backed-terrorism-and-its-proxies