When, in Good God’s name, will the DOJ-FBI & the appropriate federal agencies initiate a RICO investigation targeting America’s enemies within along with their radical leftist communist, Islamist deep pockets, well organized multi-element organizing & funding machine? We once had Hanoi Jane: Now we have Tehran democrats! The U.S. Code, Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2381 reads, “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them OR adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.” Obviously, those supporting Iran in any way cannot hold any office, elected or appointed, in the United States & should be prosecuted for giving political support which equates to aid and comfort to the enemy. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/07/21/watch-dsa-backed-candidates-iran-losing-power-fund-hamas-hezbollah/

I remember when almost everyone advocated "NEVER FORGET 9/11" Sadly, unbelievably, many, if not most democrats, have forgotten 9/11 and will even vote for & support radical Islamists like Democrat Abdul El-Sayed (Michigan senate candidate) who said America deserved 9/11. El-Sayed is only one of many. There is no way on God’s green earth El-Sayed’s campaign finances are legitimate. https://twitchy.com/justmindy/2026/07/22/el-sayed-campaign-funded-by-fake-elderly-voters-n2430522

The goal of today’s democrats who are enemies within America like Melat Kiros, Abdul El-Sayed, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Talib, Hakeem “big tent” Jefferies, Zohran Mamdani, Ghazala Hashmi, Abdullah Hammoud, Faizul Kabir, Ted Green, Adam Alharbi, Ajmeri Hoque, Yusef Salaam, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Jasmine Crockett, Ayanna Soyini Pressley, Cori Bush, Summer Lee, Delia Ramirez & dozens of others along with an extensive deep pockets, well organized leftist multi-element machine is to weaken America to change the dominate powers in the world’s global order! Communists & Islamists will NOT be benevolent powers benefitting the citizens of America. https://tennesseestar.com/breaking/democrat-melat-kiros-u-s-must-elect-more-immigrants-from-global-south-to-challenge-global-world-order/admin/2026/07/21/

It’s time for a federal full court press by our DOJ & all other federal institutions along with a RICO criminal & civil prosecutorial press against all individuals, NGOs, shell companies, non-profits or organizations of any type & their administrators as individuals, and all foreign actors or organizations funding, organizing, aiding or abetting those obstructing justice, inciting riots or violating myriad other federal laws.

· The same tactics employed to discover everyone who attended the events on January 6, 2021 must be employed to discover every person who obstructed justice or participated in BLM, Antifa or other organized riots at every level in every jurisdiction including but not limitted to those who funded, bought, transported or supplied riot gear, weapons, implements to be weaponized (rocks, bricks, concrete blocks, etc.), or supplies (water, food, helmets, gas masks, face coverings, etc.) of any or all types aiding & abetting offenders.

· RICO investigations must be launched to discover every person, every organization, every funding source, every institution and every entity aiding or abetting illegal activities of any and all types associated with these events in any manner whatsoever.

· Forensic accountants must track every dollar associated with funding & organizing these illegal actions and all available banking & financial sanctions must be imposed against all involved.

· IRS audits must be conducted of every organization to track every dollar of every person, group or organization donating to or funding any aspect of those obstructing law enforcement officers or aiding, participating in or abetting those committing illegal activities associated with Antifa or other anti-American entities who are violating America’s laws.

· IRS audits must be conducted of every corporation, business, Internet service or entity knowingly servicing offenders such as NGOs (Non-Govt. Organizations), non-profits aiding Antifa, Craig’s List or commercial sellers supplying large orders of riot gear, bullet proof vests, helmets, etc. to non-law enforcement entities.

· Sanctions and banking restrictions must be enacted along with regulations enforced & legislation passed to prevent remittances of money or anything of value to paid protesters.

· Every single federal enforcement action by every agency including but not limitted to the DOJ-FBI, IRS, Homeland Security, NSA, ATF, ICE, FPS, U.S. Marshall’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office should be brought to bear against antifa and all involved in their activities in any aspect whatsoever. NO STONE SHOULD BE LEFT UNTURNED to enforce the rule against offenders.

· The State Department & the CIA should be initiating investigations in every foreign nation where any funding source is funneling money, materials or support to those aiding & abetting offenders in America & ensuring applicable sanctions are recommended to the president & all visas are totally vetted or restricted where applicable.

Every state where the rule of law is valued should 100% fully cooperate with the federal government at every level on these enforcement actions in addition to initiating similar actions and investigations against offenders within their respective states who are violating state laws in addition to applicable federal laws.