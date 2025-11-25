The University of Minnesota is spreading the infectious disease of racism to divide America! This claim by the Culture & Family Life Lab within the Institute of Child Development at the University of Minnesota equating being white with a pandemic is a vile Machiavellian tactic being used by leftists to divide America. It’s proof that racism comes in all colors. No race is pure; no race is evil. Normal human traits & emotions are common qualities to all races. Unity is the enemy of racism. The left abhors the American motto: “E Pluribus Unum - From Many, One”.

Colorblind equality = Free America! Decent people believe that content of character matters; color of skin matters NOT. Racists believe color of skin matters over & above content of character & almost always have a self-serving agenda!

Our long-standing American motto is now being excoriated by the anti-American left. DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion which in reality is: Division, Exclusion & Indoctrination) is the exact opposite of America’s motto. DEI is a meritless system where ability, behavior, past performance, tenacity, and content of character are meaningless. What matters first & foremost under a DEI system is skin color, sexual orientation, gender orientation, religion, ethnicity and other factors having nothing to do with the content of one’s character. The goal of the left is to divide knowing a divided America is a weaker America. https://innovation.umn.edu/culture-and-family-life-lab/whiteness-pandemic