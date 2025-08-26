It's is pure racism to oppose cracking down on crime but if it helps the leftist agenda, that racism is permissible. Of course, the left will always present some Machiavellian reason for refusing to protect Black, Hispanic and minority victims from crime! For example, 80% of Chicago's homicide victims are Black. Most of the victims of crime in Chicago & other large urban cities are minorities but Pritzker & democrats are going to protect those who are victimizing and preying on those Black, Hispanic and other minority citizens. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker & democrats simply REFUSE to protect Black & minority citizens!! https://blackamericaweb.com/2022/01/04/80-percent-chicago-homicide-victims-are-black-city-crime-rate-highest-since-1996/