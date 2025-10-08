DO THE MATH!! Violent criminal offenders have a recidivism rate of 60 - 70%. That means for every 100 “rehabilitated,” approximately 65 will re-offend thus creating 65 new victims at a bare minimum. In reality, as “rehabilitated” offenders re-enter society they are “better offenders” due to what they learned going through the system the first time. Most will offend 2 to 3 times before being re-arrested, thus creating well over 100 new victims for every 35 who might not re-offend. DO THE MATH!! https://www.prisonlegalnews.org/news/2019/may/3/long-term-recidivism-studies-show-high-arrest-rates/

For non-violent offender’s restorative justice and other programs may have merit provided victims are willing to participate in such restorative justice or other similar programs. FBI Uniform Crime reports (UCR) from every year since the 1960s show the recidivism rates for violent offenders is consistently between 60-70%. Just look at sex offenders as one example: Every single person who is a registered sex offender who committed a violent sexual offense or an offense against a child should be incarcerated for life or until they’re too old to re-offend instead of being released after completing a rehabilitation program. I can guarantee with 100% certainty that a pedophile in prison will not molest another child. No one can make that guarantee for any rehabilitation program. As long as we keep releasing sex offenders, we’ll continue intentionally creating new victims because we know that 60-70% of them will re-offend. Let’s say a new program reduces recidivism to 30%. I’m guessing many would say that’s a success. I’d say that’s a failure because the 30% that re-offend will be creating new victims. I want a 100% guarantee there will be no new victims from previous offenders because the rights and liberties of innocent law-abiding people exponentially outweigh the rights and liberties of those who intentionally offend and victimize others.