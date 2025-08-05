Delia Ramirez of Illinois is free to go back to Guatemala if she’s so proud of being Guatemalan more so than being an American citizen. Fine, Ramirez should renounce her American citizenship and leave! Ramirez is part of the movement that is INTENTIONALLY making an effort to destroy America as we’ve known America to exist from within. She’s a socialist-Marxist enemy within who wants to impose the same leftist policies that impoverished Guatemala here in America as part of her anti-American leftist political agenda. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-dem-declares-she-proud-guatemalan-american-progressive-international-conference

It can certainly be argued that Ramirez is violating her oath of office in which she swore, "I, Delia Ramirez, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God." She is most certainly NOT defending America and exhibiting full faith and allegiance to America. Ramirez should be removed from congress.