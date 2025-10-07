Current Events Newsletter

Current Events Newsletter

The Lucid Hex
14h

Let’s get something straight, Paul — this isn’t journalism, it’s political theater dressed up as outrage.

You cherry-picked a single quote from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and stripped it of context. What Harrell actually said was that he wants to understand the lives of repeat offenders while still protecting citizens — an approach rooted in restorative justice, not “releasing predators.” Pretending that means he supports rape or murder is dishonest fear-bait.

Your “63.8 percent recidivism” stat comes straight from the U.S. Sentencing Commission report on federal offenders — and it includes any rearrest, even for technical parole violations. It does not mean 63 percent re-commit violent crimes. You left that part out. Convenient.

The “87 percent” firearm number you cite from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee? Also misused. Contee said 87 percent of gun arrestees were already known to police, not that 87 percent re-offended. There’s a big difference between “previous record” and “guaranteed repeat violence.”

And your “keep them in prison until they die” slogan? That’s not a “100 percent proven solution.” It’s just expensive, unconstitutional overreach. The same USSC data you quote shows recidivism plummets with age — meaning smart prevention, reentry, and addiction programs work better than lifetime warehousing.

You can keep selling fear and partisanship, but facts still matter.

If you’re going to quote data, quote it honestly — not as clickbait for outrage.

