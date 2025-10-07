SEATTLE MAYOR BRUCE HARRELL BELIEVES SACRIFICING INNOCENT CITIZENS TO PROTECT A LEFTIST AGENDA & CRIMINALS IS NOT ONLY ACCEPTABLE BUT IS A GOOD THING
SEATTLE MAYOR BRUCE HARRELL IS AN ENEMY WITHIN AMERICA AS WE'VE KNOWN AMERICA TO EXIST
Seattle democrat Mayor, Bruce Harrell, said he has no desire to put repeat violent criminal predatory offenders in jail! You can’t make that up. I’ve often said, many democrats are enemies within America as we’ve known America to exist. This democrat will willingly & knowingly sacrifice innocent citizens to achieve his leftist agenda and is even willing to say it out loud in his deep blue leftist jurisdiction. What’s frightening is that many others agree with him as long as it’s not their daughter or loved one who is raped, robbed, murdered or otherwise victimized. https://seattlered.com/seattle-red/opinion/rantz-mayor-harrell-says-he-wouldnt-jail-8-time-offender-wants-to-learn-their-life-story/4114523
Most law-abiding citizens don’t care why a violent criminal predator preys upon innocent citizens; they just want the predator to be stopped and to be safe as they live their daily lives.
Guaranteed solution to reduce crimes committed with guns, knives & all other violent criminal offenses: LOCK UP BAD GUYS = REDUCED VIOLENCE & PREDATORY CRIME!! Nationwide gun control won’t reduce violence any more than nationwide drug control reduced drug use! Simple & 100% guaranteed proven solution to significantly reduce the number of violent crimes committed by violent criminal predator offenders is to keep them in prison until they die or are too old to re-offend. Violent offenders recidivate at a higher rate than non-violent offenders. Over 60 percent (63.8%) of violent offenders nationwide recidivated by being rearrested for a new crime or for a violation of supervision conditions. In Washington D.C., prior firearm offenders repeat their offenses at an astounding rate of 87% according to D.C.’s Police Chief Robert Contee!! Without a doubt, if we want to have the largest impact on reducing the incidence of violent crime, removing violent people from society for life or until they are too old to re-offend will produce the most effective method of reducing criminal activity involving guns or other deadly weapons. https://www.ussc.gov/research/research-reports/recidivism-among-federal-violent-offenders?fbclid=IwAR0IdnSO0hO6KBjMCrmCjvfPAL-xic-QR8UxoCQ_XUeaYBL29mVhjE2nwn4
Let’s get something straight, Paul — this isn’t journalism, it’s political theater dressed up as outrage.
You cherry-picked a single quote from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and stripped it of context. What Harrell actually said was that he wants to understand the lives of repeat offenders while still protecting citizens — an approach rooted in restorative justice, not “releasing predators.” Pretending that means he supports rape or murder is dishonest fear-bait.
Your “63.8 percent recidivism” stat comes straight from the U.S. Sentencing Commission report on federal offenders — and it includes any rearrest, even for technical parole violations. It does not mean 63 percent re-commit violent crimes. You left that part out. Convenient.
The “87 percent” firearm number you cite from D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee? Also misused. Contee said 87 percent of gun arrestees were already known to police, not that 87 percent re-offended. There’s a big difference between “previous record” and “guaranteed repeat violence.”
And your “keep them in prison until they die” slogan? That’s not a “100 percent proven solution.” It’s just expensive, unconstitutional overreach. The same USSC data you quote shows recidivism plummets with age — meaning smart prevention, reentry, and addiction programs work better than lifetime warehousing.
You can keep selling fear and partisanship, but facts still matter.
If you’re going to quote data, quote it honestly — not as clickbait for outrage.