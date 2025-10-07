Seattle democrat Mayor, Bruce Harrell, said he has no desire to put repeat violent criminal predatory offenders in jail! You can’t make that up. I’ve often said, many democrats are enemies within America as we’ve known America to exist. This democrat will willingly & knowingly sacrifice innocent citizens to achieve his leftist agenda and is even willing to say it out loud in his deep blue leftist jurisdiction. What’s frightening is that many others agree with him as long as it’s not their daughter or loved one who is raped, robbed, murdered or otherwise victimized. https://seattlered.com/seattle-red/opinion/rantz-mayor-harrell-says-he-wouldnt-jail-8-time-offender-wants-to-learn-their-life-story/4114523

Most law-abiding citizens don’t care why a violent criminal predator preys upon innocent citizens; they just want the predator to be stopped and to be safe as they live their daily lives.

Guaranteed solution to reduce crimes committed with guns, knives & all other violent criminal offenses: LOCK UP BAD GUYS = REDUCED VIOLENCE & PREDATORY CRIME!! Nationwide gun control won’t reduce violence any more than nationwide drug control reduced drug use! Simple & 100% guaranteed proven solution to significantly reduce the number of violent crimes committed by violent criminal predator offenders is to keep them in prison until they die or are too old to re-offend. Violent offenders recidivate at a higher rate than non-violent offenders. Over 60 percent (63.8%) of violent offenders nationwide recidivated by being rearrested for a new crime or for a violation of supervision conditions. In Washington D.C., prior firearm offenders repeat their offenses at an astounding rate of 87% according to D.C.’s Police Chief Robert Contee!! Without a doubt, if we want to have the largest impact on reducing the incidence of violent crime, removing violent people from society for life or until they are too old to re-offend will produce the most effective method of reducing criminal activity involving guns or other deadly weapons. https://www.ussc.gov/research/research-reports/recidivism-among-federal-violent-offenders?fbclid=IwAR0IdnSO0hO6KBjMCrmCjvfPAL-xic-QR8UxoCQ_XUeaYBL29mVhjE2nwn4