Question: You’re in a plane under the worst possible conditions when the pilot has a medical emergency and can no longer fly the plane. One guy you despise & who you think – rightly or wrongly, is a terrible person is an experienced certified pilot with thousands of hours in the cockpit and another guy you think has a wonderful personality but has never flown a plane in his life both volunteer to fly and land the aircraft. Who are you going to vote for to sit in the pilot’s seat? The guy you like or the guy who can fly the plane?

Unfortunately, policies & actions do not mean a lot to low information voters who make up a significant percentage of America's electorate today! That is a dangerous reality because it makes people easy to manipulate via propaganda. In reality, policy and actions are the only things that matter because policies and actions determine everything pertaining to all that matters! For far too many people, voting is about who they like, dislike or some quality that has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with the candidate’s ability to fly the plane called America. A significant percentage of people will vote without considering the candidate’s ability to make competent, extremely complex decisions requiring the assessment of dozens or even hundreds of complex elements pertaining to the economy, war & military issues, foreign relations and so much more. Being the president, in many respects, is a lot like flying a very large plane under the worst possible conditions and attempting to land that plane on a tiny aircraft carrier in hurricane like seas under the worst possible conditions.

Skills, knowledge & abilities coupled with the competence to enact policies & actions creating positive outcomes are all that matters in the end. Everything else is superfluous and meaningless in terms of outcomes & consequences. China, Russia, Iran, North Korea & American enemies benefit when Americans are focused on meaningless issues that have no impact on their ability to achieve their overall goals and objectives targeting America.

For many, if the experienced pilot was President Trump, they’d vote for the guy who has never flown the plane to sit in the cockpit and replace the pilot! Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is Real. There are many who cannot evaluate anything regarding Trump by the elements or the merits of any issue. On a percentage basis, the decisions President Trump has made during the first six months of his presidency have been good for America yet for many, every single thing they say about the president is negative.

· The economy is doing great.

· Eggs, gas & energy prices are down.

· No tax on tips, overtime and social security benefits the middle class.

· America had a budget surplus in June, 2027 for the first time 2017.

· Inflation is now under control.

· A tax increase was prevented & tax reductions have been cemented into place saving middle class citizens thousands annually.

· The border is secure.

· Trade deals are being made & are righting wrongs that would have destroyed America as we've known America to exist for future generations.

· Illegal aliens are being deported resulting in more jobs for citizens and a reduced likelihood of being victimized by an illegal alien predator.

· NATO is exponentially stronger because others are now paying their promised GDP based obligations plus an additional 3% to make up for past underpayments.

· Military recruiting is skyrocketing and our military is strengthening.

· Iran’s nuclear weapons program has been debilitated.

· Energy access is up.

· America is exponentially stronger & better off today than we were a mere six (6) months ago and America's future is brighter than ever! https://lizpeek.com/news/trumps-major-trade-wins-could-be-rocket-fuel-to-us-economy/

What is also amazing is that President Trump’s accomplishments during his first term are totally ignored while many focused on issues that have nothing to do with America’s welfare, standard of living or national security. On the whole, it’s unarguable that President Trump’s policies and actions, listed below, were beneficial for America.

· Negotiated historic peace agreements in the Middle East between Israel and Bahrain, Jordan, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan, collectively known as the Abraham Accords;

· Negotiated a historic peace agreement between Serbia and Kosovo that includes Kosovo recognizing Israel, and Serbia agreeing to move its embassy to Jerusalem;

· Enacted the USMCA benefiting America, Mexico and Canada while rescinding NAFTA;

· Enacted the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which created more than 8700 Economic Opportunity Zones in the poorest communities in all 50 states. It’s estimated to be worth $100 BILLION in investment & provides massive capital gains breaks for new businesses and development established in those areas;

· Negotiated a trade agreement with China that Obama and Dems predicted could never be done;

· Negotiated historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates;

· Appointed more than 200 federal judges;

· Reinstated the American missile defense system canceled by Obama in Eastern Europe (Obama cancelled the system after Putin threatened to escalate in Ukraine if Obama proceeded but President Trump demonstrated strength & called Putin’s bluff);

· Provided lethal aid to Ukraine against Russian interests unlike Obama never did;

· Trump has proposed a $500 million investment plan to open 500,000 new black-owned businesses across the country that could provide 3 million new jobs in predominantly black neighborhoods. Trump's plan aims to protect jobs in black communities by continuing to clamp down on illegal immigration and by maintaining law and order to protect the new black-owned businesses;

· Increased America’s production of energy, the life blood of any economy, making America less dependent on the Middle East (OPEC), Russia, Iran, Venezuela or other enemies for our energy needs;

· Incentivized American manufacturing to reduce our dependency upon China or other anti-American nations for our vital necessities:

· Formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the U.S. Embassy there in addition to leading other nations to do likewise! (as former presidents promised to do but never did);

· Eliminated Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, essentially crushed ISIS, and neutralized its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi;

· Signed the Taylor Force Act into law, cutting off aid to the Palestinian Authority as long as it pays support to the families of terrorists;

· In 2018, President Trump signed the groundbreaking First Step Act, a criminal justice bill which enacted reforms that make our justice system fairer and help former inmates successfully return to society;

· Brought about the lowest black and minority unemployment levels in 50+ years;

· Pardoned Jack Johnson - 1st Black heavyweight boxing champion, pardoned after 100 years for transporting a white woman across state lines & having sex (Obama refused to do it);

· The First Step Act’s reforms addressed inequities in sentencing laws that disproportionately harmed Black Americans and reformed mandatory minimums that created unfair outcomes;

· The First Step Act expanded judicial discretion in sentencing of non-violent crimes;

· Over 90% of those benefitting from the retroactive sentencing reductions in the First Step Act are Black Americans;

· The First Step Act provides rehabilitative programs to inmates, helping them successfully rejoin society and not return to crime;

· Trump increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by more than 14%;

· Made HBCUs a priority by creating the position of executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs;

· Trump signed legislation forgiving Hurricane Katrina debt that threatened HBCUs;

· Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award at a historically black college for his criminal justice reform accomplishments;

· Established America’s first cold case task force consisting of seven (7) initial offices to investigate and solve cold cases involving missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.

· Created medical cost transparency for the 1st time in American history;

· Cut bureaucratic red tape creating the Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine in 2020 rather than the normal three (3) year timeline;

· Signed an executive order combating anti-Semitism on college campuses

· Blocked all Kaspersky virus protection software from being sold in America against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Increased opposition to the Nord Stream 2 Russia to Germany pipeline which, if it’s built, will make Germany dependent on Russia for 60% of their energy, against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Although ISIS is still a formidable terrorist organization, President Trump all but eliminated ISIS strongholds (caliphate) which Obama had allowed to grow;

· Applied pressure resulting in the increased contributions by foreign nations to NATO against Russian interests which Obama never did;

· Rebuilt our military which Obama had weakened;

· Rescinded hundreds of dysfunctional regulations and created a business-friendly America;

· Cut taxes and provided for a cost-effective process enabling corporations to repatriate dollars and assets back into America;

· Enacted for the first time in history a policy of making choice available to veterans;

· Began to secure America’s borders;

· Stopped the flow of mass immigration into America;

· Strengthened America’s energy sector putting America on the road to becoming energy independent and weakening America’s enemies, especially Russia & Iran, who are dependent on energy sales to fund their military, terror and war machines.