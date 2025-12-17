1. Restructuring the criminal justice organizational chart of the federal govt. to establish systematic checks & balances within America’s criminal justice & intelligence agencies.

2. Enact mandatory criminal penalties for executive branch employees, inclusive of all agencies within the executive branch, operatives, contractors, sub-contractors or anyone acting on their behalf for violations of any federal law, rule, or regulation. This will require some thought and consideration because we don’t want to criminalize an honest mistake but we do want to criminalize intentional breaches resulting in an abuse of discretionary authority or violations of constitutionally protected civil rights.

3. Establish an Office of Federal Oversight Investigative Services to replace the Inspector General’s office. This office must be separate from the DOJ, possess equal power to our existing DOJ, & possess the power to empanel a grand jury, issue subpoenas & to investigate & prosecute govt. officials, govt. employees & civilians conspiring with or enabling govt. officials, agents or employees to violate the constitution or federal laws.

4. Return to the de-centralized Office of Origin system where in one or several field offices controlled an investigation, liaising & delegating as necessary based on applicable leads, evidence & circumstances with Auxiliary Offices without interference from the administrative office in D.C.

5. Politicians running for or occupying elected offices should be neither protected, targeted nor receive special treatment of any type at any time. Politicians are citizens – no more nor any less. An essential element included in this policy change is that all investigative & prosecutorial decisions must be made by Special Agents in Charge (SACs) in the Office of Origin & the U.S. Attorney with appropriate district jurisdiction UNLESS any of those personnel have a conflict of interest. When a conflict of interest exists, the case must be transferred to another district where no conflicts of interest exist. DOJ-FBI headquarters personnel should NOT be involved in this decision process. This conflict-of-interest policy should apply to all federal govt. investigative & prosecutorial decisions for all purposes.

6. The immunities provided to federal agents as individuals & to the federal govt. as a whole need to be limitted. All federal agents must have qualified immunity, as do almost all municipal law enforcement officers; however, the broadened federal immunities must be reduced or eliminated.

7. Legislation mandating arrests & prosecutions for certain offenses when probable cause has been established that any person or persons violated the elements of those offenses needs to be enacted much in the same way that many states have passed legislation mandating arrests in domestic violence cases & eliminating the discretionary powers of the investigating & arresting officers.

8. Enact legislation prohibiting the DOJ, DOJ agencies & all federal agencies & employees from contacting, directly or indirectly pressuring or influencing social media venues or any other venue except for criminal investigative purposes directly related to criminal offenses. Each violation of this legislation should be considered a class E felony for each count or offense at a minimum.

9. Enact legislation prohibiting any & all efforts to control, influence, enhance or suppress news or public information, either directly or indirectly, or via any private sector person, corporation or venue. All violations of this legislation should be considered a class E felony for each count or offense at a minimum.

10. Amend 18 U.S. Code § 1001 to require that making a false statement must be made with the intent to deceive for the purpose of committing a crime or aiding & abetting others as part of a criminal conspiracy. As the law stands, the FBI has abused the intent of the law & prosecuted people based on subjective judgements in addition to obviously applying double standards.

11. The 1993 Hatch Act amendments allowing federal employees to participate in political campaigns must be rescinded. The conflicts of interest created by these amendments constitutes one of the primary reasons many of America’s citizens have lost all trust & confidence in many of our federal institutions.

12. Enact administrative rules & regulations mirroring all of the aforementioned legislative recommendations creating administrative punishments allowing for offending personnel to be fired, demoted, stripped of benefits, suspended, lose security clearances & permanently forbidden federal employment.

We commonly think of an organized criminal enterprise, such as the mafia or a criminal cartel, as being comprised by people who employ violence against those failing to comply with or opposing their agenda. Unlike those criminal enterprises, our DOJ, the IRS, the intelligence agencies and other government organizations utilize near unfettered power to bankrupt and destroy the quality of life of those who fail to comply with or oppose their agenda through stress inducing audits, investigations, and prosecutions often based on pretextual or manufactured information. On January 4, 2017, even leftist democrat NY Senator Chuck Schumer said as much when he stated to Rachel Maddow as a warning to then President-elect Trump, “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you. So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he is being really dumb to do this.” In other words, Schumer was saying, “Don’t piss off the government or the government will bring you down!”

America was the first nation on earth formed with the concept of being ruled by its people, its free people, rather than by its government or elite establishment rulers! We’ve lost sight of that concept as we’ve morphed into a system staffed with unelected bureaucrats who are focused on protecting and increasing their power. If the original concept of our founding fathers is going to continue, we must re-establish an effective and meaningful system of checks, balances and accountability.