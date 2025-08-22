Every state has laws, rules &/or regulations against issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) to those who fail the exam. Obviously state laws, rules & regulations were broken when Harjinder Singh, an illegal alien who failed his CDL exam, was issued his CDL in spite of not speaking English, not being able to identify road signs and failing his CDL exam. Issuing driver’s licenses to those who fail CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) exams impacts commerce & transportation throughout America & violates a number of federal laws, rules and regulations. An investigation should be conducted to determine the identity of the state officials in Washington State & California who issued Mr. Singh his CDL. Those officials should be fired & be criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/illegal-migrant-truck-driver-in-deadly-florida-crash-failed-english-road-sign-tests-despite-getting-licenses-from-2-sanctuary-states/ar-AA1KPuR4

America has established a custom & practice of allowing local jurisdictions and states to supersede federal laws contrary to the Supremacy Clause of America’s constitution. Such violations have become a norm regarding The Controlled Substances Act (CSA), federal immigration laws and more. If America is going to continue as a rule of law constitutional republic as we’ve known America to previously exist, that unconstitutional custom & practice must be reversed. The question is whether or not our current federal officials under this administration have the courage coupled with the political will to reverse those unconstitutional actions.