Making sanctuary cities pay victims and damages for the crimes they enabled illegal aliens to commit by providing them sanctuary from ICE and federal law enforcement officials is warranted. Illegal entry is a criminal violation of U.S. Code, Title 18, Section 1325 and those who are complicit by aiding illegal alien fugitives to avoid arrest should be held accountable. https://pjmedia.com/michael-a-letts/2026/03/02/should-sanctuary-cities-have-to-pay-for-crimes-that-illegal-immigrants-commit-thats-a-great-idea-n4950131

The myth that illegal aliens offend at a lower rate is now proven wrong! Unfortunately, the federal govt. doesn’t keep stats on illegal alien crime but jurisdictions in Tennessee began doing so. In 2025 in Tennessee alone, illegal aliens committed 2,183 violent offenses, including 41 homicides, 145 sexual offenses, 11 child rapes, and more! Not one of those crimes would have occurred if those illegals had not been here in America! https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2026/02/02/tennessee-releases-staggering-stats-migrant-crime/

The population of Tennessee is approximately 7.4 million people or approximately 2.15% of America’s population. The illegal alien population in Tennessee is much lower than in California, New York, Minnesota, Illinois and many other blue states however, if you extrapolate out the crime stats in Tennessee, which is likely lower than the national average, to create a reasonably accurate nationwide estimate that is likely an under estimation, illegal aliens account for 101,534 violent offenses, including approximately 1,907 homicides, 6,744 sexual offenses, 512 child rapes & God only knows how many other crimes throughout America! Illegal aliens are estimated to be 5.4% of America’s population according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in 2025 yet they account for approximately 12.7% of America’s homicides based on extrapolating Tennessee’s statistics.

All of these people would be alive today if the illegal aliens who killed them had never been in America! Our open borders under Biden constituted a major national security threat and resulted in the victimization of thousands of innocent American citizens. Every single person who had a hand in providing sanctuary to illegal aliens who commit crimes should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.