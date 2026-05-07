This ceasefire delay is benefitting Iran and closing the window of opportunity for successfully achieving President Trump’s objectives in Iran.

· RINOs in congress are preparing to team with democrats and begin imposing restraints on our military options via the War Powers Act or other legislative action. The War Powers Act may be unconstitutional however; litigation would take time and benefit Iran. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-ignores-key-deadline-republicans-ready-restraint-trumps-war-iran

· The ceasefire has emboldened Iran’s Islamist regime because their goal is merely to survive & remain in power without regard to whatever harm Iran’s general population endures.

· Iran is using the cease fire for planning strategy, re-enabling methods of communication and smuggling in weapons & war supporting supplies via land routes during the ceasefire. Iran is stronger today because of the ceasefire than they were on the day our military action stopped. They will grow stronger each day the ceasefire continues in spite of the economic hardships the citizens of Iran will experience. Like North Korea, citizens can starve & the leaders don’t care!

· Iran has broken the ceasefire multiple times without suffering meaningful consequences. Iran is testing the will of President Trump and America’s political will. President Trump should NOT allow them to believe his political will is weakening! Words mean little. Actions mean everything.

· Iran believes President Trump is not willing to do what it takes to end their radical Islamist regime. Iran’s regime believes that at this point in time, the political will in America is waning. That calculus proved successful for the North Vietnamese. North Vietnam knew they couldn’t win militarily but they believed they could win politically due to the lack of will in America to do what was necessary to succeed. North Vietnam viewed the anti-war protesters as non-combatant allies. Iran views the protesters here in America as non-combatant allies. The North Vietnamese were correct. Iran cannot be permitted to duplicate that outcome!

· Iran’s goal is to delay, delay, delay and stall, stall & stall some more for time.