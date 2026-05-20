Iran’s custom & practice of lulling others into extended delays via negotiations until the political, military, strategic & global conditions can be changed, is succeeding. If Iran’s radical Islamist fundamentalist Mahdism regime remains in power when this is all over, President Trump will be the first president to have won every single military engagement & battle but lost the war.

This ceasefire delay, where deadlines have seemingly become meaningless, is benefitting Iran and closing the window of opportunity for successfully achieving President Trump’s objectives in Iran.

· When military action ended, Iran’s leadership was disoriented, confused, disorganized, unable to communicate, acting aimlessly without coordination & grasping at straws. Today, because they have succeeded in delaying the end of the ceasefire to gain time, the existing radical leadership has formulated a survival plan, is oriented, is organized, has coordinated action plans amongst themselves, proxies & operatives in addition to having formulated a long term survival strategy.

· During this ceasefire Iran has dug in & hardened underground tunnels, bunkers and spaces as they continue to acquire supplies, weapons & necessities on trains from China, Russia, North Korea & allies via a 10,400-kilometer overland rail corridor through Central Asia enabling them to bypass Trump’s blockade and empowering the core members of Iran’s radical Islamic fundamentalist ruling regime to survive an extensive bombing campaign. If citizens die or suffer, the regime doesn’t care!

· The ceasefire coupled with Trump’s repeated deadline extensions & no real action imposing consequences following ceasefire violations has emboldened the core members of Iran’s Islamist regime because their goal is merely to survive & remain in power without regard to whatever harm Iran’s unarmed general population endures.

· RINOs in congress are preparing to team with democrats and begin imposing restraints on our military options via the War Powers Act or other legislative action. The War Powers Act may be unconstitutional however; litigation would take time and benefit Iran. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/congress-ignores-key-deadline-republicans-ready-restraint-trumps-war-iran

· Iran is using the cease fire for planning strategy, re-enabling methods of communication and smuggling in weapons & war supporting supplies via land and rail routes during the ceasefire. Iran is stronger today because of the ceasefire than they were on the day our military action stopped. They will grow stronger each day the ceasefire continues in spite of the economic hardships the citizens of Iran will experience. Like North Korea, citizens can starve & the leaders don’t care!

· Iran is importing Islamic militias to staff interior checkpoints, control the unarmed population & assist in their ability to remain in power. https://www.ncr-iran.org/en/news/human-rights/irans-exhausted-security-forces-resort-to-foreign-mercenaries-and-child-soldiers/

· Iran has uttered threats, contradicted President Trump often & publicly, broken the ceasefire multiple times without suffering meaningful consequences. Iran is testing the will of President Trump and America’s political will. President Trump should NOT allow them to believe his political will is weakening! Words mean little. Actions mean everything.

· Iran now believes President Trump is not willing to do what it takes to end their radical Islamist regime, especially since Trump stopped the military action without taking out all viable military targets. Iran’s regime believes that at this point in time, the political will in America is waning. That calculus proved successful for the North Vietnamese. North Vietnam knew they couldn’t win militarily but they believed they could win politically due to the lack of will in America to do what was necessary to succeed. North Vietnam viewed the anti-war protesters as non-combatant allies. Iran views the protesters here in America as non-combatant allies. The North Vietnamese were correct. Iran cannot be permitted to duplicate that outcome!

· Iran’s goal is to delay, delay, delay while stalling, stalling and stalling some more for time.

Iran’s negotiators say “A” and we think we’re close to an agreement. Then the real powers that rule Iran, those being the IRGC & radical fundamentalist Islamist proteges of the former original regime who have ascended to power, say “Z”. Then a new agreement proposal is tweaked, sent back and the process is repeated over and over with the goal of delaying military action allowing the regime members to have time to enable them to create conditions allowing them to survive long term.