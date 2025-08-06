Almost every climate change prediction based on the so-called science that has been made over the last 50+ years has been wrong. The climate change movement targeting the total control of energy is about money, global control by establishment powers with political agendas, reducing the sovereignty of nations willing to cede power and control to the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global institutions, and controlling the general populations of America and the world. https://cei.org/blog/wrong-again-50-years-of-failed-eco-pocalyptic-predictions/

This is one of the reasons I'm not a believer in the man-made global warming panic. Yes, the planet may or may not be warming however, it has cycled back and forth an infinite # of times. We have tropical fern fossils across the most northern regions of our planet.

Dinosaurs, found in Siberia where it's not exactly warm today, were herbivores in a tropical or semi-tropical environment. What caused global warming back then? What caused the ice ages to come and go? Factors far beyond our control are in play from the sun, the wobble of earth on its axis, to likely things of which we have no knowledge.

I'm NOT willing to degrade our Western civilization economically while China, India, Russia, Iran and others strengthen over global warming issues, which are really about power & control.

I agree we should strive, invest and research clean energy production as much as possible however, transferring our wealth and power to strong centralized global power brokers at the UN, Brussels or anywhere else is a fatal mistake. We can do far more to develop clean energy by keeping that wealth and doing that research for the entire globe in the EU & America.