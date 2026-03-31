Many Democrats are enemies within America! Governor J.B. Pritzker, Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson & co-conspiring leftist democrats murdered 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman via their leftist pro-illegal alien, anti-rule of federal law, sanctuary leftist policies that aided & abetted illegal alien, Jose Medina to murder Sheridan Gorman. This is just one single case. Thousands of innocent citizens have been victimized by illegal aliens. Without the help of Pritzker, Johnson and others to aided & abetted illegal alien Jose Medina to avoid arrest & deportation by Immigration (ICE) law enforcement officers, Medina would not have been free to murder Sheridan Gorman! https://nypost.com/2026/03/22/us-news/illegal-migrant-charged-with-murdering-loyola-student-sheridan-gorman/

Illegal entry into the United States is a criminal violation of U.S. Code, Title 18, Section 1325. Harboring, aiding or abetting a criminal offender to avoid arrest is a criminal offense under U.S. Code, Title 8, Section 1324 & should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?req=granuleid:USC-prelim-title8-section1324&num=0&edition=prelim

The DOJ & prosecutors need to begin prosecuting public officials as accessories before the fact for the crimes they aid, abet & facilitate via their leftist policies & actions! Leftist politicians know with 100% certainty that innocent citizens will be victimized as a result of harboring illegal aliens via their sanctuary policies. For example, every politician who enacted policies or took actions that facilitated the entry & sanctuary of Jose Medina that aided & abetted his ability to murder 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman in Illinois should be prosecuted & imprisoned as an accessory to her murder. No one on earth can argue this fact: had Medina not been allowed entry to America or given sanctuary in America, Sheridan Gorman would be alive today. https://nypost.com/2026/03/22/us-news/venezuelan-illegal-migrant-accused-of-killing-loyola-student-sheridan-gorman-entered-country-under-biden-dhs-confirms/